Wedding party fun for birthday girl Meghan

Prince Harry has assumed wedding duties once again - this time attending the wedding of his childhood friend as best man.

Harry, who was the star of the show just weeks ago, stayed low-key in morning dress and sunglasses as he accompanied Charlie van Straubenzee into St Mary the Virgin church in Frensham, Surrey.

He was dropped off at the church gates by bus along with a group of groomsmen.

The Duchess of Sussex, pictured left, celebrating her 37th birthday yesterday, attended separately and waved to crowds of well-wishers as she entered. Meghan, who wore a navy fit-and-flare dress and matching hat, chatted to guests outside the church before the service began at 3.30pm.

Charlie van Straubenzee, who works for investment management firm Brown Advisory, was marrying party and wedding videographer Daisy Jenks. Harry and Charlie are said to have struck up a close friendship as the groom (30) and the royal attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire together.

The groom played a major part in Harry's wedding in May as an usher, along with his older brother, Thomas, and was said to have roasted the royal in a reception speech.

Charlie's older brother, Thomas, is close friends with Harry's brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and is godfather to Princess Charlotte.

Guests clad in summery outfits and morning coats began filing into the church as wedding bells rang an hour before the ceremony began.

Well-wishers lined the sun-drenched street in front of the church to catch a glimpse of the royals and of the wedding couple.

The bride arrived in a vintage car shortly before 3.30pm. Hymns included Shine Jesus Shine and Lord Of All Hopefulness.

Sunday Independent