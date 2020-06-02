| 9.7°C Dublin

There's only one man I think of as I drift into slumber - and it is not the man who lies beside me

Ciara O'Connor

Normal People: Marianne and Connell Expand

Many nights, there's only one man I think of as I drift into slumber, and it is not the man who lies beside me.

This man (the man I think of) is powerful and calm, authoritative but open: he's wise, curious, humble and generous and his level voice whispers me to sleep every night. His name is Kevin Stroud and he hosts The History of English podcast.

I've tried literally hundreds of podcasts to find the perfect sleep companion: it must be interesting, but not so interesting that you are too interested to sleep; it must be mundane, but not so mundane as to let your mind wander to all the reasons you can't sleep. I've listened to accounts of Rome, Byzanatium, Westeros.