The lockdown, while aimed at taming the coronavirus, created another epidemic - a wave of domestic abuse

Colette Fitzpatrick

Restrictions on movement has meant women and men have been trapped with their tormentors, handing power to them, writes Colette Fitzpatrick

Colette Fitzpatrick Photo: Mark Condren Expand

‘A rapid and sustained increase” in the number of children reporting domestic violence to child protection services since the Covid-19 lockdown period began.

Those are the words of the Policing Authority only a few weeks ago.

“Rapid and sustained”. They sound like the sort of words the American military might use to describe an escalation in combat operations.

