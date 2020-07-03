| 14.2°C Dublin

The future of fashion? The mouth will become the Victorian lady's ankle. Or the opposite

Ciara O'Connor

A person wears a mask in a display of street style outside the BFC Show Space show in London Expand
The show goes on: an embellished face mask during a runway show at New York fashion week Expand

PA

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Will fashion survive 2020? Hopefully not without major reform - it's a horrifying industry! But this is the question being asked, it seems, repeatedly, and the answer is: probably.

At the moment, in these strange in-between times, the trendulum is swinging and no one knows where it will settle.

But we know one thing for sure: it will either be one, or the other.

