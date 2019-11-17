Sarah Caden: 'Life as a royal or an American celebrity - it's time for Harry to make the call'

The "how do you solve a problem like Meghan?" approach just isn't working, probably because there isn't a problem to be solved. Well, there is a problem, an ever growing problem if they continue living as UK royals but behaving like celebrity Americans, but that's as much our fault as theirs, perhaps.

To date, the basic take on the Harry and Meghan love story is that she got her prince, which was a happy turn of events, but then the fairly old-school expectation was that she'd have to knuckle down and fit in. And that, let's be honest, hasn't been so happy.

Harry and Meghan themselves made that clear in the recent documentary about their trip to Africa. She rejects the stiff upper lip, she doesn't think it's healthy to push down your emotional needs, she thinks Harry should aspire to "thrive" rather than merely survive.

The lady is not for fitting in. And maybe she never was. It could be the reality that the controversies around the pair over the past year haven't been so much about Meghan's struggles to fit in with the royals and in the UK, as they are about Harry's struggles to break himself free of both.

Their comfort zone seems to be away from his family, away from the conventionally dutiful performances, away from the charity they shared with William and Kate, away, perhaps, from the whole kingdom.

They inch, it would seem, ever closer to a more American model - personally and professionally - unafraid of speaking up and out, unabashed about their emotional needs, happy to blow their own trumpets and increasingly ill at ease in the stuffy world into which we initially expected Meghan to mould.

Prince Charles turned 71 last Thursday and, by way of publicly marking the occasion, various royal relations took to social media to congratulate him.

William and Kate had him playing with Prince Louis, held in his mother's arms, during a photo shoot for Charles' 70th birthday. The Queen's Instagram featured Charles as a baby, being held in the air by his father, Prince Philip.

The Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, also went to their Instagram account with best birthday wishes, complete with cake emoji. Their choice of picture was in their favoured black and white, and showed Prince Harry holding baby Archie in his christening robe earlier this year, Charles, the 'grandpa', standing off to the side, hands behind his back, seeming to survey the child. His expression was one of slight bemusement, but maybe that's reading too much into it.

Or maybe it's not. By all accounts, Charles has made great strides in breaking the stand-offish parenting style of previous royal generations, particularly since the death of his sons' more tactile mother, but still, it was a stiff tableau.

Further, that mildly awkward three-generation snap was in stark contrast with the report of an almost grandmotherly visit to Harry and Meghan this week from Hillary Clinton.

The former US presidential candidate was in the UK to promote her book, The Book of Gutsy Women, co-written with her daughter Chelsea. As part of this promotion, she appeared on the BBC and was effusive, as she often is of late, about the Duchess of Sussex.

Clinton regards treatment of Meghan as bullying and racist, and she told the BBC that she felt the urge to wrap her in a motherly, protective embrace.

A meeting of the two women was then arranged at Frogmore Cottage, it was later reported, by Sara Latham, Harry and Meghan's head of communications, who worked on Clinton's presidential campaign.

Meghan got that hug, apparently, in a meeting of "mutual fan girls". Clinton also had a lovely cuddle with baby Archie.

So cute, so cosy, so utterly different to the interactions we see and see reported between Harry and Meghan and the UK royals. It may all sound a bit coy and even cringe-making to our ears, but not to American ears. Hillary Clinton isn't even family, and yet there is an ease there that seems fundamentally better suited to the style of the Sussex pair.

Hillary Clinton isn't even family, but she is, crucially, American, and perhaps what it's boiling down to with Harry and Meghan is not so much that his clan doesn't suit his new life, but that he has culturally moved on.

What you have to ask now is if, in reality, Harry has to up sticks to the US in order to live his best life - which is probably how he phrases these things these days.

And, of course, it's easy to mock what could be called the Americanisation of Prince Harry through his marriage to Meghan. We have always made fun of American openness, their ability to ask for what they want and need, their hilarious interest in - and expectation of - being happy.

All of these qualities might be what attracted Harry to Meghan, all of these qualities and ways of living might be just what he needs.

Everyone goes on about how they loved Harry when he was partying and carousing, but he has said that this was a terrible time in his life from a mental-health point of view. He felt lost then, and unloved. Whereas now, as he seems to reject so much of what we might call his "blood family", Harry is much happier.

He's inching towards becoming less English and more American, but there's no harm in that, if he's able to commit to one or the other.

Meanwhile, even though it's truly Harry who needs to make a choice, the contrasts between Kate and Meghan continue to be highlighted in a way that casts the latter in a bad light.

It was said last week that the Queen admires Kate's "keep calm and carry on" attitude. This is, of course, a royal stamp of approval and set up in a way that suggests Meghan is the opposite and, as a result, not admired.

That keep-smiling attitude may win royal approval, but in the real, modern world, it's hardly considered a healthy attitude. And it's one that Meghan has made it clear she will never espouse.

She may have been making that clear all along, of course, but it's only now, as the Sussexes take six weeks off to make some decisions about their future, that we see it's Harry who really has to nail his colours to the mast.

Sunday Independent