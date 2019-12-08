Sarah Caden: 'A fancy cage is still a cage - even if Prince Andrew couldn't see it'

In her sit-down with Darragh MacIntyre last Monday - an interview recorded before Prince Andrew's was shown three weeks ago - Giuffre also referred to the "fancy cage" of her existence with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Very simply, Giuffre acknowledged how appearances can be deceiving. In her time with Epstein, she went to posh places, spent time on his private island, flew on private jets and ate in fancy restaurants. And, as Giuffre bluntly puts it, she was "trafficked" and abused and a prisoner. Not kept in a basement, or locked up, but trapped by the fact that she was a vulnerable person who was manipulated and controlled, she alleges, by both Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre's interview is a study in how one should do an interview, in being prepared and knowing what you want to achieve. She was there to lay bare Andrew's alleged crimes - to make it almost impossible for him to claim ignorance or avoid legal action any longer.

Everything about Giuffre's interview was a contradiction and in direct contrast with Andrew's interview. Not just in that she insists on the veracity of the allegation that he had sex with her three times which he categorically denies, but in that her interview was about illumination, where his was about obfuscation.

Her interview raised the question once again, and with greater force, as to why on earth did Andrew do his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis last month.

Didn't he understand how arrogant and privileged his explanations sounded? Didn't he realise how lame his defences of ignorance, innocence and amnesia were? Didn't he understand that even an association with Epstein was a problem?

The answer to all of the above is 'no'. Andrew didn't go on camera as a man convinced of his ability to lie. He went on as a man convinced that, really, he did nothing wrong. He absolutely denies any acquaintance or sexual encounters with Giuffre, but he also denies ever witnessing anything untoward in the homes and behaviour of his late friend Epstein.

One has to think that unless he was convinced of the latter, he'd never have agreed to do Newsnight. And Virginia Giuffre's interview demonstrated how that just might have been possible. The "fancy cage" was convincing, or, at least it was convincing if you were disposed to be convinced by it.

What she alleges went on between her and Prince Andrew did not involve physical coercion. Their first alleged sexual encounter could, in fact, be interpreted - if you wished - as a standard night out that led to bed. Except that, according to Giuffre, it wasn't.

They danced, they talked, they went home and had sex, she alleges. Standard stuff, if you choose to see it that way. Except that according to Giuffre she did all of this because she was told to and believed that she had no choice, while Prince Andrew denies all of this, including that he ever met Virginia Giuffre.

On Panorama last Monday, Giuffre explained that she was a vulnerable teenager when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein. She had been abused throughout her childhood, and this was something she told both Maxwell and Epstein the first time she went to his house.

She sees now that by sharing this, she exposed the very vulnerability that they allegedly preyed on. That first encounter rapidly turned into a sexual situation, Giuffre alleges. As someone who had previously been abused, she blamed herself and decided that this was just how life was and she would have to put up with it.

The night that Giuffre says she first had sex with Prince Andrew (he denies that night ever happened) could have seemed like an ordinary night out to a bystander. In the photograph of her with Andrew, which may or may not be real, she is smiling. A man in her company could probably have been happily convinced that she was having a good time.

They danced, and that might have been fun, though Giuffre's description of it portrays Andrew as rather a bumbling buffoon. He was, she says, "the most hideous dancer I'd ever seen in my life".

"It was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, I mean his sweat," she continued, "it was raining, basically, everywhere… and I was just grossed out from it." Prince Andrew, as we heard in his Newsnight interview, claims he was physically incapable of sweating at the time.

The cringe-making description of Giuffre's repulsion is again in stark contrast with Andrew's self-image in his interview. He characterised his association with Epstein as one based on intellectual curiosity and networking with great minds. He was motivated by a desire to learn, and his Achilles' heel was his tendency to be too "honourable".

Or so Andrew characterised himself - while Giuffre's portrayal shows him to be gauche and clueless, and potentially turning a blind eye to the completely obvious.

"But I knew I had to keep [Prince Andrew] happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me," she said. They told her explicitly, she alleges, while in a taxi from a nightclub to Maxwell's house, to "do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey - and that just made me sick".

Interestingly, when she described the alleged first instance of intercourse with Andrew, Giuffre was clear there was no physical force involved. She even described how he politely thanked her afterwards. And then she sat there feeling dirty and ashamed. Not that anyone else allegedly in the frame would necessarily have suspected that or seen that.

That is the insidious nature of abuse such as that described by Virginia Giuffre. Victims of the likes of Epstein can present as perfectly happy in their "fancy cage". People dipping in and out of that life could perceive nothing wrong with the set-up.

This is, perhaps, what led Prince Andrew to do Newsnight. Putting all the sexual-misconduct allegations aside, he may have really convinced himself that he saw nothing wrong in the world of Epstein and was, therefore, an innocent in it all.

Otherwise, why else would he have done that interview and blown his entire life apart?

Of course, if Andrew really didn't have a clue what was going on, it could be argued that he's a fool. And, certainly, if reports of the dressing-down he endured from his father, Prince Philip, and older brother, Charles, are anything to go by, they now take him for exactly that. He's out of the fold, he's brought disgrace on their house.

It is the price to pay for, at the very least, being taken in by the 'fancy cage'.

