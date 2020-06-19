| 14°C Dublin

Nothing says 'global instability' like a 30-year-old woman in a dress with chintz ruffles from her chin to her ankles

Ciara O'Connor

Woman in long summer dress Expand

They were around before - since 2016 you've increasingly seen them in the shops, on the bus, these Women in Dresses. The trend for historically-inspired prarie-ish dresses (extravagant of sleeve and high of collar) has stoutly refused to die.

It was generally attributed to the Kardashians - apparently they put us off tits and arse. But it was actually a portent of doom: fashion was preparing us for 2020.

The Hemline Index suggests that the shorter the skirts in Vogue, the better the health of the economy - miniskirts practically vibrate with confidence. Nothing says 'global instability' like a 30-year-old woman in chintz ruffles from her chin to her ankles.

