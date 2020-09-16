Mark my words - Christmas 2020 will be cancelled thanks to Covid Grinch

Pull the tree down from the attic and wrap up any unwanted gifts from the press, because we all need to celebrate Christmas now while the weather is nice.

Tragically, I think the heat only lasts until Friday night, so don’t think, just act.

Please don’t hate the messenger, but I’m calling it: Christmas 2020 will be cancelled.

So while the sun is shining, and we can all practice social distancing in the garden, grab your grannies – not literally, obviously – and spend some quality time together while you can.

I’m sorry for being dramatic and I really don’t mean to upset anyone, but without a vaccine there’s no way I will host my older family members indoors this winter.

Not unless my kids have been cocooned off school and at home for at least a couple of weeks beforehand. Of course, that could happen.

The schools might not make it past the Halloween break. Again, apologies for the doom and gloom, but in these uncertain times we all need to be practical.

The ‘4 Ws’, as Leo Varadkar would say, are very important to follow. For those who missed the press conference yesterday, it’s: Wash your hands; Wear a face covering; Watch your distance; and don’t Welcome people into your home.

Although us Dubs can legally have up to six people into our home from one other household, it’s preferred that we don’t entertain at all.

While the Covid cases continue to surge in the capital, I’m OK with these measures.

If I wasn’t so worried about the economy collapsing completely, I would favour another lockdown.

Sure Europe has thrown some cheap money at us, but that magic stash will run out.

We have to face the hard facts: without businesses trading, the arse will fall out of everything.

Just ask the publicans that don’t serve food, they’re living a nightmare and it’s not one that they can wake up from.

I realise that people may think I’m joking about celebrating Christmas this week, but I’m not.

OK, so I might pass on re-gifting the old smelly gift packs that I never used, and the dodgy wine that someone had the cheek to pawn off on me.

However, memories need to be made while we have the luxury of warm weather. At least for those more vulnerable in society.

Having suffered a lengthy spell when I could only see my mother via WhatsApp, because we live on opposite sides of the city to each other, I’m not taking this good weather – and the frankly confusing two-and-a-bit-point restriction level – for granted.

So carpe diem, seize the day, and make the most of the good weather while you can.