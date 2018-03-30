Amanda Brunker has had a pop at Ireland's Got Talent judge Michelle Visage over her choice of outfit on Saturday night's show.

Holly Carpenter: 'I'm so sick of women being told what they can and cannot wear'

In her weekly column in the Herald, Amanda wrote: "IGT judge Michelle Visage has fantastic breasts, but I really didn't need them splashed across my widescreen TV last Saturday night."

The mother-of-two carried on to say that her two young sons "flinched" when Michelle came on screen, adding that she was "not sure how her costume was passed by producers". After reading the piece, I just had to Google Michelle Visage's dress as I was expecting to see some sort of outrageous PVC bondage ensemble, the way Amanda was going on about it.

I was quite underwhelmed when I saw the low-cut knee-length red dress. I struggled to see what the big deal was, or figure out how anyone could find that offensive. Michelle is a proudly voluptuous woman, and I don't see why she should have to hide that or be ashamed of her body on any level.

A bit of cleavage never killed anyone, and to be honest, I'm really fed up of women being told what they can and cannot wear. It's bad enough when it comes from men, but I think it's even harder to take when it comes from a woman. Amanda Brunker: 'IGT's Michelle Visage has great breasts - I don't need them splashed across my tv though' Sexism and double standards exist in many careers, but I feel it's rife in the entertainment industry as men don't get critiqued half as harshly as women.

Of all people, I would have thought Amanda would know how it feels to have people type harsh words over her appearance. I've read her articles on her experience with internet trolls and I agree with her that they are the lowest of the low. I don't think Amanda was trolling Michelle, but I found the dig unnecessary.

Michelle tweeted that the opinion piece was "not very strong for the feminist movement" and wrote: "Who knew boobs could cause quite a stir? Ladies, if you've got 'em, flaunt 'em."

Amanda replied: "Family show requires a slightly tamer dress code me thinks. As a woman with a larger chest who has worked in TV I've always been attacked for flaunting mine, even when I didn't."

I've admired Amanda's strong opinions, but as she admitted in her tweet, she knows what it's like to have people attack her over her breasts, so I don't understand why she would then do it to another woman. Michelle Visage hits back at criticism of revealing dress: 'Not very strong for the feminist movement'

