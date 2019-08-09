A lot of people were shocked this week when Una Healy’s ex Ben Foden announced he has remarried after knowing his now-wife for just two weeks.

Holly Carpenter: 'Ben Foden’s cringe tribute to new wife proves he’s no match for ex Una'

The Saturdays singer (37) and the English rugby player announced their split back in 2018 after she found out Ben (34) had been unfaithful during their marriage while the singer was pregnant.

In an Instagram post announcing he’d wed Jacqueline Smith, he wrote: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends, were told before anyone else and they are happy for me, including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

The sportsman added that he was aware the post would attract negative comments from “keyboard warriors a plenty” and he wasn’t wrong.

Among the congratulatory messages from fellow rugby players there were a lot of scathing remarks from people accusing him of marrying for a US visa and one follower chimed in saying she’d “had nail varnish on for longer than two weeks”.

I know people who have decided to get engaged quite soon after meeting, including my own parents.

Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. I agree with the part of his post where he said “why wait” if something feels right.

I find Irish people can be very old-fashioned when it comes to their attitude toward marriage in general.

Having said that, the ink was barely dry on his divorce papers and some of the things he wrote in his announcement could be seen as quite insensitive toward the mother of his children.

He wrote: “Jackie is the greatest human being I have ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out.” and went on to list his new wife’s positive attributes

All of which left people defending Una, saying she is all of those things too.

Ben is still young and of course, he has the right to move on after his marriage came to an end. But this is almost as cringe as when he downloaded the dating app Bumble right after his split and wrote “getting divorced” in his bio before Una had even publicly commented on the end of her marriage.

I have always been a fan of Una and I’m glad to see that she has also moved on with Limerick hurler David Breen.

The former Saturdays band member is yet to comment on the news of Ben’s shock marriage but I can’t imagine she will address it.

Herald