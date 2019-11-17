Emily Hourican: 'The Crown smooths over Royal family's blemishes with soft-focus glamour'

For a monarchy whose very existence is at the people's pleasure, there can be no more terrifying words. Although perhaps no one told Princess Margaret that.

"It has only fallen apart if we say it has," she responds tartly to the soul-searchings of a querulous Elizabeth, giving great hope that this new series, set between 1964 and 1976, will be heavy on "the evil sister," as she once described herself to Gore Vidal. Because forget the 'did she-didn't-she' of Elizabeth's 'affair' with her horse racing manager Lord Porchester (made much of in this new series), the real drama of the decade belonged to Margaret.

This was the era when the princess became a kind of pop idol, palling with artists and bohemians (preferably successful, aristocratic artists and bohemians, such as Peter Sellers, Britt Ekland, Noel Coward), although without ever dropping her insistence on protocol.

Emerald Fennell and Josh O'Connor as Camilla and Charles

It begins a year after the Profumo scandal forever changed the relationship of the UK press and people with the establishment, and ends the year of Margaret's divorce from Lord Snowdon.

The couple met after Margaret asked her lady-in-waiting to introduce her to anyone except a man "who breeds horses, owns land or knows my mother". Antony Armstrong-Jones fit the bill, although they had in fact already met ("I didn't take a lot of notice of him because I thought he was queer," she later said to a biographer).

The first commoner in 400 years to marry into the British royal family, Armstrong-Jones - elevated to the title of the Earl of Snowdon after the wedding - was the son of the Countess of Rosse, with whom he had a difficult, sad relationship, and Ronald Armstrong-Jones, a barrister, who apparently told his son, "you would be mad to marry Princess Margaret - it will ruin your career".

He was something of a playboy, and certainly carried on affairs with at least two other women, including the dancer Jacqui Chan, and possibly a married couple, Jeremy and Camilla Fry, while dating the princess.

Margaret and Antony's second child, Sarah, was born in 1964, and that year marked the beginning of an estrangement between the two. They fought about his work - he was by then artistic advisor to The Sunday Times, and she resented the amount of time he devoted to it - and over who got top billing. It was a marriage of two performers and no audience, but the odds were stacked against Antony - certainly in Kensington Palace, where they lived. Every morning, Margaret's dresser would bring in a tray with a cup of tea and a glass of orange juice - both for HRH. Nothing, ever, for Snowdon.

After a while he began to have affairs, and so did she, with Anthony Barton, a friend of Snowdon's, and then with Roddy Llewellyn, a much-younger landscape gardener.

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Di and Charles

Armstrong-Jones was also almost certainly bisexual, and rumours abounded from the start of their married life. Once asked at a party in New York, "how is the Queen keeping?", Margaret apparently responded "Which one? My sister, my mother or my husband?"

Toe-in-water bohemian life suited the princess. She liked the late hours, the smoking and drinking. What she never understood was the degree to which her louche pals might tug the forelock in her company, then mock her behind her back - and go home and write catty things about her in their diaries. Kenneth Tynan, Elaine Dundy, Gore Vidal, even Cecil Beaton, so deferential in her presence, all wrote copiously, and unflatteringly, about Margaret in private.

But she got her own back in public. She may have been hanging out with the Rolling Stones, Clint Eastwood and Elton John, but still, the rules applied. No one was allowed leave before Princess Margaret, no one could sit down unless she gave them leave (and often she didn't), no one could eat once she had finished (and she ate notoriously little, and fast, meaning dinners with her were an ulcer-inducing race in which fellow guests had to cram as much food as they could in a few minutes, before the royal hand came up to wave her plate away, and by extension all of theirs, and light a cigarette).

She would be affable and even charming, until the point when she would become suddenly, stupendously rude. After a premiere of Carousel, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the artistic director of the National Theatre, Richard Eyre, escorted her out, saying, "I'm glad you enjoyed the show", to which HRH responded: "I didn't. I can't bear the piece." Meeting producer Robert Evans, she said: "Tony saw Love Story in New York. Hated it."

She was lusted after by John Betjeman, who was so overwhelmed that tears came to his eyes, and Picasso, who admired her beautiful skin and good, strong teeth, and had elaborate proposal plans that included his biographer dressed as a page, with a top hat made of cardboard. When Margaret found out, she was far from being flattered and declared it the most disgusting thing she had ever heard.

The second cheering indication of The Crown trailer is the broad hint that much of Series 3 will be concerned with Prince Charles, and his affair with Camilla Shand. "If I may offer two pieces of advice," a mysterious black-clad woman says to the young prince. "One is never turn your back on true love." "And the second?" asks Charles. "Watch out for your family." They mean well," he says hopefully. "No they don't."

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Charles and Camilla first met, famously, at a polo match in 1970, when she said: "My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common." She was then 24 to Charles's 22. He fell in love, but for her, this was a rebound relationship, an attempt to make her then-boyfriend Andrew Parker Bowles jealous, because he continually cheated on her (at one point, finding his car parked outside a girlfriend's house, she slashed his tyres and scrawled recriminations on the windscreen in lipstick).

So Camilla dumped Parker Bowles and dated Charles. Parker Bowles, meanwhile, started an affair with Charles's sister, Princess Anne, leading to a year or so of a complex royal love quadrangle. Whatever the undercurrents, Camilla and Charles, clearly, were good together. They both enjoyed horses and hunting, and The Goon Show.

Charles sent love notes and would ring Camilla for late-night chats. But he was already a famous ditherer, and he didn't propose. Partly because he wasn't certain of his feelings, but partly, too, because he knew his duty: his wife must be a virgin, an aristocrat and Church of England; Camilla was just one out of the three.

There was (possibly) heavy-handed interference by the Queen Mother and Lord Mountbatten (never natural allies) - including Mountbatten sending him on an eight-month overseas posting, and the Queen Mother actively promoting Camilla's marriage with Parker Bowles - but in the end, Charles made his own choice. As his godmother Countess Mountbatten said, such a marriage "wouldn't have been possible, not then. Camilla had a 'history' - and you didn't want a past that hung about."

By 1973, the dust had settled. In March, Camilla married Parker Bowles, while in November, Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips. Four years later, Charles met Diana Spencer, then just 16, when he briefly dated her older sister Sarah, and thus began the episode that would be the royal family's greatest trial - and greatest boost. Because for all their talk of privacy and press intrusion, this is a family that needs the headlines and 'scandalous' stories like they need oxygen.

This has been a tough year for the royals - the Jeffrey Epstein taint that hangs and hangs over Prince Andrew, a bad smell that will never go away; the Meghan-Kate wars; Charles and his heavily insured art fakes (a 'Picasso' insured for $79 million, a 'Monet' for $94m, both apparently actually painted by convicted art forger Tony Tetro).

Frankly, they are incredibly lucky that The Crown continues to delightfully blur our perceptions of their reality, smoothing out their blemishes with soft-focus glamour, and diverting our minds back to the harmless hilarity provided by Princess Margaret, and the charming love affair of Charles and Camilla.

Because without this adorable distraction, they might well look up someday soon to find 'the will of the people has changed'.

The Crown Season 3 is released today on Netflix

Sunday Independent