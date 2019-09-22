Ciara O'Connor: 'I preferred Taylor Swift as a silently mysterious apolitical potential Trumpite'

Did you know that Taylor Swift hasn't given an interview in three years? It's one of those facts, like that the average person farts 15 times a day, that must be true but you can't quite believe.

It is made much of in last week's Rolling Stone feature, which marks her return to mainstream media - "I decided I needed to live a quiet life, because a quiet personal life invites no discussion, dissection, and debate," says Taylor of the last three years, during which she rode a giant snake through arenas of tens of thousands of screaming fans. The 7,300-word interview more than makes up for the time we didn't know was lost though - I feel it took me three years to read. The Q&A-style piece is a relentless manifesto of Swift's preoccupations, and an opportunity to legitimise her narrative (something she protects jealously). Really, I preferred when she was a silently mysterious apolitical potential Trumpite.

She concedes, for example, that yes - her squad of supermodels, in retrospect, might have seemed a bit cliquey and exclusive. But, she reminds us: "The patriarchy allows men to have bro packs." As if we wouldn't have lost our lives laughing if Ed Sheeran turned up in a video with a gang of beardy industry-brahs in old t-shirts.

Curiously, the only misstep is when she accidentally refers to Lorde by her Christian name - it's so difficult keeping up with your famous mates' pleb-names! "Like, Ella - Lorde - the first thing she ever said about me publicly was a criticism of my image or whatever." She goes on to say this, which I will reproduce in full, because honestly, I have read it several times now and I still can't really follow it: "But I can't really respond to someone saying, 'You, as a human being, are fake.'

"And if they say you're playing the victim, that completely undermines your ability to ever verbalize how you feel unless it's positive. So, OK, should I just smile all the time and never say anything hurts me? Because that's really fake.

"Or should I be real about how I'm feeling and have valid, legitimate responses to things that happened to me in my life? But wait, would that be playing the victim?" I need to lie down for three years.

As Oscar Wilde never said about blackface, to be photographed in it once may be regarded as a misfortune; twice looks like carelessness - but three times? There's no bones about it: three times is determined, three times is a signature. Three times, as Justin Trudeau agrees, is racist.

The third, almost unbelievable, video showcases some of the most-dedicated blackface I've ever seen - his arms, his legs which we glimpse through ripped jeans, are all covered. This is the work of a pro.

Before he was a politician, blackface must have been Justin's thing. Every time a fancy dress party came around, his friends must have said, 'I suppose Justin will be coming in blackface - as usual. Oh, ol' Blackface Justin. What's he like!'

The alternative is almost more unbelievable: I mean, how many 47-year-old men have photographs of themselves in three different fancy dress costumes full stop? Let alone in blackface! Is fancy dress an epidemic in Canada? Can Justin not remember how many times he's been in blackface because his adult life has been a gloriously whimsical succession of fancy dress opportunities? Can we trust such a man with the premiership?

In his statement to cameras, Trudeau was a man who'd been waiting for this moment for years. He was calm and, I think, almost relieved - imagine being First Minister in 2019 and living with the knowledge of your literal countless turns in blackface. For 20 years, his nightmares must have been haunted by his own gurning painted black face.

Somehow, I'm not sure he's resting any easier now.

As usual, times are tough for Netflix. With NBC, Warner, Disney and Apple all launching their own streaming services, the internet has been darkly muttering for months about Netflix losing a lot of their old favourites (mostly Friends) to competitors in 2020.

Because what's a streaming service without pre-woke comedy about neurotic white New York singles? Nothing! And so last week, it was announced that Seinfeld will be coming to Netflix in 2021 - for a reported $500m.

Netflix brought Friends to a new, baffled but charmed, generation, many of whom were born after the last episode aired. For Gen Z, the 1990s is fashion and culture's promised land and Friends is their sacred scriptures - indeed, much like the bible, they're able to dismiss vast swathes of it as quaint ancient nonsense that's of its time (the casual racism, sexism, homophobia) and discern the important, timeless, messages (crop tops and nipples).

To cater to these ironic little digital natives, Penneys sells a variety of Friends-branded pyjamas, t-shirts, socks; you can buy water bottles with, 'we were on a break!' and pencil cases emblazoned with 'PIVOT'.

Will the same alchemy happen for Seinfeld? Or will they run away screaming, clawing out their eyes after watching Jerry and George try to exclude a lip-reading deaf woman from conversation by covering their mouths?

If there's one thing I know about kids, it's that I don't know them at all. Perhaps they'll lean in to it. Coming to a Penneys near you: 'Soup Nazi' flasks and 'Indian giver' wrapping paper.

