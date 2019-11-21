Caitlin McBride: 'The royal PR machine is broken. How will Buckingham Palace get out of this mess?'

The ‘spare’ to Prince Charles’ heir has always maintained questionable judgement, no more so than his decision to become - and stay - friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was a well-connected billionaire and convicted sex offender, who was in jail awaiting trail for sex trafficking of minors at the time of his suicide in August.

Andrew has been widely, and deservedly, castigated for his comments in an interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, a sit-down which his mother Queen Elizabeth reportedly knew about in advance, but did not sanction.

To describe it as disastrous would be an exercise in restraint. Epstein’s crimes are as disgusting as they are many and the fact that Andrew took this long to address them publicly and with bizarre loyalty, is baffling.

In the hour-long segment, he did not once express sympathy for any of Epstein’s victims, nor did he acknowledge their pain. He only repeated bizarre explanations as a means of denial for any alleged wrongdoing on his part with unwavering arrogance.

He denied improper conduct with teenagers because he claims he:

Does not sweat.

Has no recollection of meeting Virginia Roberts, who says she had sex with Andrew on three different occasions.

Does not engage in public displays of affection.

Could not have engaged in inappropriate behaviour on one occasion as he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night.

Sex crimes are treated as the most serious in criminal justice systems around the world and those involving children, and teenagers, are especially abhorrent. His refusal to outright condemn Epstein, a man who had already served time for soliciting a minor for prostitution when they were pictured together in 2010, is more than peculiar.

“I let the side down,” he said, seemingly dismissive of the implications of such a close friendship with a noted criminal engaging in what is accepted as the worst crime someone can commit.

Until that fateful interview, after which he showed off the gilded halls of Buckingham Palace to Ms Maitlis, coverage of Andrew’s involvement with Epstein was minimal. It garnered headlines around the world, but not with the same devotion as other royal narratives that have gripped news editors this year.

(L-R) Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Conrwall and Prince Harry walk to Sandringham Church for the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2011 in King's Lynn, England

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, the relatively new Duchess of Sussex has absorbed much of - it not all - of the criticism aimed at the royal family since she first met husband Prince Harry in 2016.

At the very least, Meghan has been let down by a system which has succeeded in protecting a long-standing member’s admitted affiliations with a paedophile. At most, she has been scapegoated.

This contradiction has long been the ire of Sussex supporters, who feel protective of the former actress, and have drawn comparisons between the lack of coverage allegations against Andrew and incessant articles about her every move; most of which are critical.

The only thing certain is that the royal PR machine is broken, but whether it can be repaired remains to be seen. The Sussexes have hired their own outside counsel, both for legal and PR, services signalling that The Firm no longer aligns with their goals.

While Harry is suing The Sun and The Mirror for alleged historical phone tapping, Meghan is also suing the Mail on Sunday for breach of copyright for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas. In legal papers lodged last week, Meghan listed a litany of claims made by the publication, owned by Associated Newspapers, which she says are false and examples to bolster her claim that the ‘fake news’ narrative was part of a campaign intended to damage her reputation.

Her decision to file the papers on Friday is notable for two reasons: Friday is always the day that crisis PR experts cite as a time to break news when you want it buried as most newspapers are in the throes of their weekend planning. Secondly, it was a mere 24 hours before Andrew’s car crash interview with Ms Maitlis aired.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Byline Investigates, which first broke the story of the couple’s initial lawsuits, Meghan’s lawyers lodged papers alleging the newspaper executed a number of “false and absurd” stories about her, including:

She denies her home Frogmore Cottage is soundproofed, has a private yoga studio, a wing for her mother Doria Ragland, a tennis court and a £5,000 copper bath.

She says the letter they published between her and her father Thomas Markle was only partially represented and did not include reference to the financial and emotional support she has provided for him over the years.

In a story entitled "Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed - so will he be dropping by for tea?”: It was reported that she grew up near the troubled neighbourhood. It was also reported that she grew up near ‘gang scarred’ Compton in Los Angeles and described a woman Ava Burrow as being her aunt. She says Ms Burrow is not her aunt, and is not a blood relative.

She says her New York City baby shower cost a “fraction” of the touted £300,000 price tag cited by the publication and was thrown by her closest friends from university, and not celebrities she has known for less than 10 years. She said her mother was invited, but was unable to attend due to work commitments.

These supposed infractions seem minor when compiled in bullet point form. And when juxtaposed with Andrew's well-documented friendship with Epstein, it explains a lot of the Sussexes behaviour this year.

It is the most damning evidence in their continued fight against a particularly aggressive British tabloid press; a fight which, until now, had been a difficult one for which to garner sympathy.

The so-called woes of millionaires required to curtsy to their sister-in-laws in their home can be a hard campaign to get behind. It is, however, odd that this story has been buried to the degree it has. It’s anyone’s guess why the papers were lodged that day - maybe it was a court deadline or maybe they’re saving the big guns for later down the line. Or maybe, Meghan is once again being let down by the palace system.

Celebration: Meghan Markle arrives for her baby shower, which was held in a suite at the five-star Mark Hotel in New York. Photo: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

A lot of the criticism aimed at the Sussexes has been fair: Meghan and Harry’s determination to break the mould contradicts the very essence of being a royal. Their behaviours often blur the lines between celebrity and privileged public servants, and their desire for privacy on their own terms is frustrating for the majority of supportive media, who dutifully cover their passion projects with the same enthusiasm they do her fashion.

But, for the first time, their decision to take a six-week break makes sense. It isn’t just smart, it’s necessary. And Meghan’s Hollywood-savvy approach to public image might be the only thing that endures their survival as a couple and in a famously stifling institution.

They can no longer rely on the practices of the past - and present - to carry them through this next set of tests.

If Buckingham Palace is the type of organisation that can’t even stop a man like Andrew, whose sole job is to be a prince and keep his mother happy, then it doesn’t invoke much hope for their strategy with a younger generation.

Online Editors