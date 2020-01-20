Caitlin McBride: 'Jennifer Aniston was the last puzzle piece to fit in Brad Pitt's Oscar redemption tour'

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt were sharing a brief - but intimate - moment at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For Jennifer, it should have been a night that was remembered for her long-overdue victory at finally nabbing a SAG statue for a serious performance. Instead, it will live in the collective consciousness of pop culture connoisseurs as the moment she lived every ‘scorned’ woman’s fantasy: watching your ex realise the exact moment they realise how good they had it - while wearing haute couture Dior.

The SAG Awards, the less exciting but just as prestigious ceremony sandwiched between the Golden Globes and Oscars, is rarely a headline-making event. Film lovers and armchair fashion critics soak it up, but it rarely moves beyond a relatively niche audience during an oversaturated awards season. That is, until Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sat in the same room together!

Although Aniston is one of the most famous actresses in the world, she has struggled to be taken seriously in dramatic roles, and is still typecast as Rachel Greene, television’s favourite girl-next-door with beautiful hair.

Contrarily in The Morning Show - about a middle-aged American chat show host who finally initiates control over her career after her co-star is accused of sexual misconduct - allowed her to finally show off those acting chops. And it was a combination of her own talent, Reese Witherspoon’s production company and Apple’s deep pockets that made that happen; not a fleeting glance from a man she divorced 15 years ago.

For a woman whose career is her entire life - who has said more than once that she believes she has another purpose outside motherhood - it was a self-serving manipulation tactic by Pitt, who is in desperate need of an image overhaul.

Pitt is still in the throes of a bitter divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Though they were only married for five years, but their five years dating before that that laid the groundwork for ample complications; namely, around custody of their six children.

In recent years, Pitt has become more vocal about his personal struggles, in particular with alcohol, and last year credited a male-only Alcoholics Anonymous group for getting him back on a brighter path - one which was less clouded by substance abuse. Outside of his recovery, he is at a crucial impasse in his career: the initial fascination about around his 2016 divorce has finally wavered and with a few carefully laid plains, can complete his redemption tour in just a matter of weeks - holding an Oscar.

Oscar campaigns are as old as the awards themselves: actors not only promote their film in media, but they also advocate their own personal brands whether they are a family man (or woman), a rising star with promising talent, a veteran long overdue Academy acknowledgement or a thespian plucked from obscurity for what will become a career-defining role.

Despite his illustrious career spanning more than three decades, he has never taken home a golden statue for an on-screen portrayal (he won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in producing 12 Years A Slave). If he is to win Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, it would mark one of those rare occasions of the Academy pays its dues while simultaneously honouring a performance on merit.

He has swept awards season for with his portrayal of ageing actor Cliff Booth, but there is one unspoken-about puzzle piece still missing in order to best position himself for a win - and that is the fact that the Oscars, like all voting-based awards, are a popularity contest.

And few people in Hollywood are as popular as Jennifer Aniston.

Since their marriage ended in the same electrifying blaze in which it began, stories about both have kept a number of less reputable tabloids, and long-lens-preferring paparazzi, in business.

As the years went on, the headlines around her became increasingly demeaning, the pregnancy speculation never-ending and the cruel analysis of her second marriage breakdown to Justin Theroux depressing to watch.

Aniston knows better than anyone the impact that negative press has on one’s life and she finally managed to quell the endless speculation about her personal misery when her ex-husband arrived at her 50th birthday last year, in a not-so-subtle sign that time was up for talk of their past life together. Both had moved on and it was seen as a mutual gesture of goodwill, encouraging the insatiable Los Angeles press to finally back off.

As expected, there was the odd report of them staying in touch and wishing each other well, but one grainy picture of Pitt entering the West Hollywood venue where she was hosting the party in February 2019, seemed enough to finally end a 20-year narrative that Jen was somehow the loser in this fight.

That was until Sunday night. Pitt’s full court press of support for his ex-wife overshadowed not just their own respective wins, but everyone else’s. Together, they represent a celebrity power so seismic and influential, it overrides other news agendas.

And if a strategy to help re-popularise Pitt was the goal, it worked.

Soon, a video of him dutifully watching her acceptance speech backstage began circulating and was billed as an exclusive by E! News, one of the most sycophantic news networks in existence. He reportedly “stopped everything” to watch her. E! reported that “the smile on Pitt's face and his adoring gaze really just says it all”, seemingly unaware that Pitt - a professional actor who had literally just won an award for acting so well in something - could somehow have been unaware he was being recorded by the several other people in the room.

The fact that his name was nowhere near her lips in her own much-awaited acceptance speech should have been a sign in itself that he has not been the centre of her universe for some time, but the words she did say wielded its own power.

"Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that."

Now, let’s finally end this chapter with some dignity - and accept Pitt is a shoo in for that Oscar.

