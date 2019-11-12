Caitlin McBride: 'Hints of an impending Friends reunion are practically at propaganda stage - but do we really need one?'

Such an admission might mean the immediate revocation of my millennial card, but it’s a show that has become part of the cultural zeitgeist.

On Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston - while receiving an Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards - called her time on the show the “gift of a lifetime”. It is just the latest in a series of Friends-focused publicity without any obvious motivation - except, of course, supposed confirmation of a long-rumoured reunion.

Since the show wrapped in 2003, fans around the world have demanded a return to form; an opportunity to relive the glory days when Rachel's hairstyles dictated news agendas.

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut with a selfie featuring the entire cast of Friends

The recent influx of reboots, including Gossip Girl, which is due to air next year, Will & Grace, which returned to our screens in 2017 after nine years away, and Prison Break and Arrested Development, have a tempestuous history with success.

Nearly all of these attempts to reignite a past popularity have failed miserably (except for Gossip Girl, which has yet to air). Will & Grace, the very expensive NBC reboot, is ending next year after three seasons - it was critically panned and rumours of tension on set were reportedly behind its early axing.

The Charmed reboot shoved ‘woke’ culture in viewers faces within its first few minutes on air and was criticised by original stars Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs; all of whom said the show, which was steeped in women’s empowerment from its early stages, was an unnecessary update on what was a well-established feminist model.

"Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the 'Charmed' reboot has created," Combs wrote on social media. "But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago."

Even a live-action adaptation of The Lion King, starring Beyoncé couldn’t save this much-hyped reboot from critical destruction and box office disappointment.

Contrarily, shows like Dynasty and Fuller House have become sleeper hits on Netflix, the perfect world to immerse yourself in while lounging on the couch. The only standout exception to this rule is Queer Eye, which has been so successful, that it has not only created superstars out of its modern day ‘Fab Five’ but exceeded expectations in spreading its message of inclusivity beyond even the cast’s imaginations.

Northwestern University economist Robert Gordon believes that we’ve run out of good ideas and his research informs much of his book, The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War (2016). The book is focused on a stagnant US economy, but the principles still apply: instead of re-inventing the wheel, TV bosses are simply spinning it faster and faster in the vain hope an idea takes hold.

Even a broken clock is wrong twice a day.

Eat, Pray, Love, Phone, Sex" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes -- (Photo by: Meghan Connor/NBC)

So, I’m suspect about this sudden influx of Friends propaganda and if I was a betting woman, my money would be on Aniston’s spearheading the campaign to further her burgeoning relationship with Apple TV.

As Netflix is under increasing financial pressure and Amazon Prime Video’s prestige was largely aligned with Fleabag, which has ceased filming, Apple TV is the new kid in town and might be the only streaming service with a budget big enough to support a future reunion.

By the time of the show’s series finale, each star was being paid $1m per episode, a watershed moment at the time, and now it would be ‘name your figure’ territory for any production company who could sell the right pitch.

When Aniston made her debut on Instagram, securing 10 million followers in a matter of days, the internet was set alight with a selfie including all six cast members - the first picture of the entire group in years. Soon after, Courteney Cox shared a selfie with an unrecognisable Matthew Perry.

And Aniston and Cox reunited with Lisa Kudrow at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards. The women, in particular Cox and Aniston, have remained legitimately close friends over the years, but this full court press of propaganda has taken the excitement out of a potential Friends return.

The beauty of a reunion is the unexpected. In modern Hollywood, it’s hard to imagine a format in which all stars could appear and get away with the same jokes - many of which have been lambasted by new generation viewers, who take issue with Monica’s ‘fat-shaming’, the storyline invovling Chandler’s transgender father, played by Kathleen Turner, and a lack of actors of colour.

If Friends returns, will those problematic storylines be resolved? Or will producers stick to their guns and enforce a method of entertainment some people are no longer comfortable with? Will they adopt a Will & Grace-style reintroduction and ignore the entire last season of the show, or will we follow Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey with the same struggles 20 years on?

Friends will be exiting the Netflix-sphere in 2021 and there’s still money to be made off this beloved franchise, its next home is anyone’s guess.

"Exorcise Your Demons" -- Image Number: CMD104b_0202.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Madeleine Mantock as Macy, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie and Melonie Diaz as Mel -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

