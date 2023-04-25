Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub

Former Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing tied the knot with Sophie Habboo at a registry office in London earlier this month – but Vogue and Spencer were nowhere to be seen.

Vogue Williams has said her husband Spencer Matthews was “genuinely upset” after his best friend Jamie Laing failed to invite him to his wedding.

Former Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing tied the knot with Sophie Habboo at a registry office in London earlier this month ahead of their main ceremony in Seville, Spain in a few weeks' time.

And although Spencer is one of Jamie’s groomsmen, he and his wife were notably absent from this month’s celebrations, leading fans to hound them for “snubbing” the newlyweds.

But Spencer and Vogue later explained that they didn’t go to the wedding as Jamie had forgotten to invite them.

The couple were invited onto Jamie and Sophie’s podcast, Newlyweds, this week to discuss the “miscommunication” and clear the air.

Vogue explained her partner’s reaction to the mix-up was the most upset she had ever seen him, adding that the backlash from furious fans only added to the distress.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

“He was very upset, I have to be honest, I've never seen him like that,” the Howth native said.

“He was genuinely upset over something and then it was getting worse and worse because I saw the personalised stuff. And I thought ‘Oh s**t you really thought about this.’”

Jamie acknowledged that he made a mistake as he explained how his wires got crosses.

“I f****d up. We had our wedding - our civil ceremony - in the UK. It was a hectic process.

“Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spencer and Vogue were away.

“Spencer got upset, which is fair enough. So, I sent Vogue a message hoping to get a bit of support and then she replied, ‘To be honest Jamie, it's not good.’ And I was like, ‘F**k.’”

Jamie then explained that Sophie asked if Spencer and Vogue were coming to their special day, to which Jamie explained that he failed to send them an invite because he knew they would be in Portugal on their family holiday.

New bride Sophie admitted that the misunderstanding reduced her to tears.

“I really deal badly with guilt,” the reality star said. “I just stood there crying, and Jamie was like, ‘Why are you crying?’

Spencer responded by playfully comforting her: “I'm upset to hear that you were crying, it's nothing to do with you. It's this idiot!”

But things got more serious as he opened up about the effect Jamie’s actions had on him.

“To be honest, Jamie, you're my best friend in the world. I love you. Which is why I think it hurt so much.

“Like if it was anyone else... For your wedding, I would fly three times around the world to come to it because I care about you so much.”

Jamie concluded the episode by saying that Spencer and Vogue’s lack of invitation was "pure unorganisation and lack of communication" on his part.