Vogue Williams laughs off trolls who likened her €285 dress to a table cloth

Vogue Williams has laughed off trolls who have taken aim at her fashion sense.

The TV presenter took to her hit podcast 'My Therapist Ghosted Me' alongside her co-star Joanne McNally to call out online bullies who criticised her style.

Known for her fashion sense, the 35-year-old struggled to contain her laughter when she described how fans compared a £245 (€285) Ganni dress she wore recently to a table cloth.

The Heart Radio star stepped out on Sunday in the bold white and green stripe dress but some fans were less than impressed with her look.

The podcast host wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself and proceeded to list off the comments some would-be fashion critics had directed towards the mum-of-two.

"The other day I wore this green dress which is stunning by the way, stunning. It's not a dress a man would find sexually attractive because it is pretty much like a parachute but I love it. Yes, it looks like a tent but it is a tent that I love.

"I don't like reading comments about certain things but I did read these comments, but some of them went like this:

'Wow that's a dress I thought she had stolen a deck chair.'

'That dress cost £245 someone has a sense of humour.'

Unable to contain her laughter the Dubliner added: “Anything for attention and clicks she is well aware she looks absolutely awful in that table cloth.”