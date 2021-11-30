Triona McCarthy: From Gucci glam to home-made treats, Triona’s pick of the best beauty gifts

Lacking gift inspiration for a friend who has just about everything? Experiences are a superb alternative. They not only let the receiver decide what to do and when, they also cut down on unwanted ‘stuff’, which, I think you’ll agree, is something we all need to be conscious of these days.

I love gifting a voucher from spas.ie as it adds even more choice. A voucher can be redeemed at 80 spas against pretty much anything. So, if they’re looking for an afternoon of alone time or spending a weekend with a gang, they can check if the destination plays ball and, if so, treat themselves with your thoughtful gift.

The beauty of these vouchers is that they can be ordered online and then printed or sent via email, last minute,

so you don’t have to rely on shops being open.

Or how about personalised items? These are getting ever more popular. Littlewoods Ireland has super cute ceramic storage pots, €19.99, by The Personalised Memento Company. You can order one straight from the site and add your message while you’re at it, whether it simply states the person’s name or features a private joke that only the two of you will get. I love this idea! See littlewoodsireland.ie.

Hey, big spender

Glam, bam, thank you, ma’am! Who else is excited to get all dressed up this Christmas, seeing as we missed out last year? Being a Leo, I love luxurious products — so I know some of the following are a bit spendy but we can always try manifesting them into our lives!

How Hollywood is the Glamdoll Madison vanity table, €1,199.99, glamdoll.ie — the dream for beauty collectors who need extra storage. Also, the tempered-glass tabletop is ideal for displaying your favourites. Be prepared for everyone wanting to get ready at yours and do selfies!

Having been to the House of Gucci premiere recently, I’m also going gaga for Gucci’s crystal-embellished logo hairclip, €450, harveynichols.com.

My inner Lady Gaga is lusting after the Drunk Elephant Trunk, €345, cultbeauty.com. It’s filled with Drunk Elephant skin, hair and body care, and would make the best pressie for, ahem, me, or any skincare obsessive.

For the make-up junkie in your life who knows their Ruby Woo from their All Fired Up, MAC has released a collection of its bestsellers in a fun optical-illusion case, The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault, €85, brownthomas.com.

’Tis the season to get jolly... but one thing I dread is the hangover. Enter Overdid... The Cocktails Kit, €42, Men’s Society, brownthomas.com.

Each kit has a pillow mist, eye cream and body oil, along with a piece of rose quartz, which is said to benefit inner healing.

Self-care is so hot right now, and giving a partner permission to curl up (especially if the kids are running riot) sounds like the best gift ever. Give a loved one a Christopher Kane More Joy hot water bottle, €45, and order them to relax away from the madness. You’ll be in the good books for ages, too. Better yet, team it with this T for Tiger (or T for Triona!) Jessica Russell Flint Alphabet silk sleep mask, €45, jessicarussellflint.co.uk, and help them get some genuine shut-eye.

Speaking of kids, Maxi, my eight-year-old vegan boy, adores these Little B products, from Bramley; see bramleyproducts.co.uk.

The formulas are made from 100pc natural ingredients, are cruelty-free, vegan and extra kind to children’s skin, so Mini, his six-year-old sister, can fight over them too! The circus-themed case makes for some extra fun. Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers.