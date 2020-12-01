| 8.8°C Dublin

Topshop’s troubles show even the brightest star can lose its sparkle

It was once the most exciting store on the high street. But now – along with its fellow Arcadia Group brands – it faces an uncertain future

At its peak, Topshop was fresh and cool – even aspirational. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor Expand

At its peak, Topshop was fresh and cool – even aspirational. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Meadhbh McGrath

It’s the end of an era.

On Monday, British retail giant Arcadia Group collapsed into administration, the latest victim in a high-street bloodbath that has also felled Debenhams, Oasis, Warehouse and Laura Ashley in the last year.

