Topshop’s troubles show even the brightest star can lose its sparkle

It’s the end of an era.

On Monday, British retail giant Arcadia Group collapsed into administration, the latest victim in a high-street bloodbath that has also felled Debenhams, Oasis, Warehouse and Laura Ashley in the last year.

For fashion fans, however, the Arcadia Group news is likely to hit hardest, affecting brands including Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Wallis and, the jewel in its crown, Topshop.

Fifteen years ago, Topshop was the most exciting store on the high street, thanks to its agenda-setting fashion, buzzy atmosphere and much-coveted collaborations with designers including Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou and JW Anderson.

Its partnership with Kate Moss, meanwhile, was a recipe for sell-out success, spawning 14 collections in three years and drawing a high-street stampede on release day.

Even today, items from the supermodel’s collections for the brand are highly sought-after, commanding three-figure price tags on eBay and Vestiaire Collective.

Topshop was fresh and cool – even aspirational. The brand’s flagship megastore on London’s Oxford Street was a must-visit for any self-respecting fashionista, complete with live DJs, a nail salon and three floors of merchandise.

Topshop aligned itself with rising young talent by sponsoring the British Fashion Council’s NewGen scheme and, later, Fashion East, supporting designers including Simone Rocha, Richard Malone and Marques’Almeida.

In an unprecedented move, the brand launched its own high-end line, Topshop Unique, with a slot on the London Fashion Week schedule, which saw Anna Wintour on the front row and the likes of Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn on the catwalk.

On top of that, Topshop boasted the best denim on the high street, reportedly selling a pair of jeans every 10 seconds. Would the skinny jean have achieved world domination without Topshop’s Jamie, considered by many shoppers the definitive pair? Likewise, the Joni bridged the gap between jeans and leggings, while the Mom style quickly became a wardrobe staple.

But along the way, Topshop lost some of its sparkle. The generation that clamoured for Kate Moss’s boho minidresses had grown up, yet Topshop still vigorously pursued a young market, though it couldn’t capture their attention the way online fast-fashion juggernauts like Boohoo, Missguided and Asos had.

While Topshop had always copied designer trends, it had once been just as well known for its original designs, but its catwalk collections fell by the wayside as the brand instead raced to keep up with the social-media boom and the rapid turnover of the Instagram fashion cycle. The quality suffered, and former brand loyalists shifted their attention to & Other Stories and Zara, which offer well-made pieces and more attractive online shopping experiences.

It didn’t help that Arcadia owner Philip Green’s reputation grew increasingly toxic, dogged by allegations of tax avoidance that prompted demonstrators to target Topshop stores, and shamed into writing a cheque for £363m following the BHS pensions scandal in 2016.

To make matters worse, two years ago he faced accusations of racial abuse and sexual harassment, which he denied. It came as he was trying to revitalise Topshop with new high-profile collaborations, including a partnership with Beyonce’s Ivy Park activewear range, although the pop star cut ties with Mr Green and bought him out of the company shortly after the bullying allegations hit the headlines.

Following an unsuccessful bid to launch Topshop in America and China, efforts to expand the brand, and catch up with international rivals H&M and Zara, stalled. When the pandemic hit, Arcadia’s network of stores struggled. Critics say Phiip Green was too focused on traditional bricks-and-mortar retailing, and failed to invest in developing e-commerce, losing out to more dynamic digital players as shopping moved online.

What now for Topshop? Stores are continuing to trade, but the future is uncertain as insolvency consultants seek a buyer for all or some of Arcadia’s brands. Arcadia did not respond to a request for comment.

There will almost certainly be some permanent store closures, including in Ireland, but given Topshop remains a household name, an online-only retailer is likely to snap up the brand for its own portfolio. Boohoo is considered a potential buyer, having recently bought up Oasis, Warehouse, Coast and Karen Millen.

Writing in the Telegraph, Jane Shepherdson, the former brand director credited with transforming Topshop into a fashion icon, observed: “My guess is that one of the online brands like Boohoo will buy Topshop and its 10 million social media followers, and trade it as an online brand alongside its others, and it will become indistinguishable from them within six months. I think that’s a real shame, as it still has something to offer.”

If Topshop does follow its peers Oasis and Warehouse to an online-only future, it’ll be a sad day for the high street, extinguishing what was once its brightest light.