Thomas Markle claims he is 'denied' access to grandson Archie

Thomas Markle has claimed that he is desperate to be sent a picture of his grandson, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The retired lighting director hasn't seen his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex since before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 but hoped that motherhood would have "mellowed" the former actress and she'd have ended their estrangement so he could develop a relationship with his three-month-old grandchild.

"I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose," he said.

"Sometimes I get the feeling people think I don't love my daughter. I do love her very much. I would love nothing more than to put a picture of Archie in a frame and place it beside the one of Meghan...

"There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I've stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I'm speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.

"Of course I'm disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out," he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

But Thomas still hasn't given up hope of mending the rift.

He added: "I believe all family differences can be resolved and I believe that can still happen for me, Meghan and Harry.

"I always hoped that I would be as close to Meghan's child as I was to her when she was a child."

However, Thomas - who missed the couple's wedding after having a heart attack - branded Meghan and Harry "hypocrites" for their stance on climate change after coming under fire for making numerous trips on private jets this summer.

He said: "Everyone raves about how gracious and wonderful they are, but they are not wonderful to their own family. That's hypocritical.

"You can't portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family. Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.

"I've still never met my son-in-law. Why couldn't Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets."

And Thomas also accused his daughter of lying in a speech in Fiji last year, insisting that her claim she paid her own way through college wasn't true and branded her snub to him abusive.

He fumed: "I'm sorry but that is completely untrue. I paid every penny of her tuition and I have the bank statements to prove it...

"I'm sick of the lies. I'm sick of being vilified and shut out of their lives.

"I always upheld my responsibilities as a father. Meghan's comments about paying her way through college are offensive to me...

"No father deserves this kind of abuse when he's been that good to his daughter. Ask anyone who knows us both. I've been very kind and generous to my daughter."

