'This little peanut has changed our entire world' - Kathryn Thomas shares adorable photo of daughter Ellie

The Operation Transformation presenter (39) gave birth to her daughter two weeks ago, and last night she posted a photo of mother and baby together.

"Two weeks old today and this little peanut has changed our entire world," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "Ellie's due date was actually today but she’s gaining weight and doing great."

"Incredible how our lives altered completely when this little human was put on my chest." "Totally sleep deprived, but never been happier," she added.

The Carlow presenter thanked her followers for all their "well wishes, support and advice over the last couple of months". "Every single message meant so much to both of us," she wrote.

