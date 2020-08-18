The September issue: Key trends from the style bibles

In fashion, the September issue is traditionally the biggest and most important of the year. Yet even before the coronavirus pandemic, its future was uncertain, with print editions shrinking in size as both readers and advertisers turn to digital. 2020 posed an even greater challenge: the lockdown forced publishing teams to work from home, making lavish photoshoots difficult to coordinate and prompting questions of how best to capture the moment for a socially isolated, recession-hit readership. On top of that, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests sparked a racial reckoning that has seen fashion editors confronting their own record on diversity and inclusion.

Judging by this year's issues, everyone got the memo on representation, as each of the magazines features people of colour on its cover, plus more Black women inside writing about anti-racism, natural hair, and maternal mortality rates. The lockdown effect is clear, too, in home shoots or quarantine-themed spreads such as Harper's Bazaar's cover story, showing Rihanna raiding the fridge, changing a lightbulb and working from home in typically glamorous fashion.

LOVE has substituted its biannual magazine for two volumes of "diaries", in which photographers, writers, models and designers reflect on their time in lockdown, with empty New York streetscapes and striking images of a photographer's mother styled as a radiant cover girl while recovering from surgery.

STELLAR, meanwhile, claims "the very idea of trends is on the way out", instead devoting its September issue to sustainable fashion, with a promise that every piece of clothing featured in the issue is "either vintage, pre-loved, ethically made, using sustainably sourced materials or by local Irish designers".

Elsewhere, it's jarring to see business-as-usual catwalk reports that confidently assert we'll be jumping back into tailored suits, leather pencil skirts and stiletto heels imminently. As for the issue of face coverings, the British magazines roundly ignore them, although Irish Tatler features a guide to mask makeup and STELLAR highlights Irish-designed masks.

What else do you need to know from this month's fashion blockbusters? Here, we break down the talking points.

The mood

Uncertainty remains over schools reopening, but Red reports more of a "back to school vibe" than ever, with many returning to offices from September. ELLE observes that the autumn-winter collections were packed with stylish riffs on traditional uniforms, whether it's preppy skirts, shirts and ties at Dior, "Hogwarts gone high fashion" at Rokh, or varsity stripe knits at Burberry. Even the humble ponytail is making a comeback - seen on the catwalks at Carolina Herrera, Jil Sander and Brock Collection. Vogue deems the prim and proper pony "the ultimate beauty accessory this season".

The colour

It's back to black, worn head-to-toe at Valentino, Chanel and Victoria Beckham. As Irish Tatler puts it, "catastrophe dressing is in", while others take a more spiritual view. "Holiness has gone haute," ELLE proclaims, citing Andrew Scott's Fleabag priest as an influence alongside Balenciaga and Paco Rabanne's ecclesiastical frocks. In LOVE, an editorial shot and styled by Rasharn Agyemang explores his upbringing in a religious Ghanaian family, accessorising an all-black Gucci look with a matching Bible and patent leather gloves.

The knit

Vogue recommends classic oatmeal knits with "unexpected details" such as Eudon Choi's double-sleeve design. It taps into what ELLE calls "the bougie drape", a wider trend you can try at home - should you dare - by knotting a jumper across one shoulder, tying it around the waist or styling it like a cape. "A little more luxury, and a quick way to dress up a casual print or T-shirt," ELLE advises. "Time to get creative with your crew neck."

The haircut

Prepare to see a lot more of Daisy Edgar-Jones - and a lot more of her fringe. The Normal People star features in a dreamy shoot in Harper's Bazaar, where she refers to the hairstyle as her "secret power", while Vogue declares Marianne's fringe "the Rachel cut of 2020". Irish Tatler flags Edgar-Jones as inspiration in a piece detailing the fringe's "one-style-suits-all makeover": no longer a curtain covering the forehead, it's now a "feather-light frame, softly blended through long layers". If you're looking for an immediate change for the new season, the magazine maintains getting a fringe will be "the best decision you'll make all year".

The print

Just as summer falls into autumn, checks usurp florals. This year, Vogue instructs wearing plaid, houndstooth and windowpane checks "all together, in a masterful mashup", and both Harper's Bazaar and ELLE urge layering tonal shades for "a more considered approach", as proposed on the catwalks at Miu Miu and featured in just about every September editorial.

The hemline

According to the Hemline Index - a theory first proposed nearly 100 years ago - the higher hemlines go, the healthier the economy. So what can we ascertain from autumn-winter's sliced midi? "Shred your hems!" cries ELLE's front cover, and inside, Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri dubs the look "militant fringe". It's described as "toughening up typically conservative lengths with slices exposing a sliver of skin and black tulle", though if it feels like too much skin, the magazine suggests layering over a bright slip or tights. Also seen at Ports 1961, Kenneth Ize and Prada, whose black skirt, worn with a blazer and waist belt, is the most photographed of the season.

The styling trick

ELLE coins the term "cuff-coupling": "The catwalk trick of layering shirts and rolling up the sleeves, using prints to make a playful statement."

The accessory

Chunky chain necklaces dazzled over high-collar shirts at Saint Laurent, oversized versions starred on JW Anderson's cult-favourite loafers and bags, while Celine and Chanel proposed chain belts as an alternative to leather. "Remember that more is always more," ELLE notes, recommending clashing links and playing with size, shape and length.

The shoe

The most eye-catching pair is Sportmax's scarlet thigh-high boots, included in Harper Bazaar's 10 key pieces for the season. "Statement footwear transforms miniskirts into a much more wearable AW option," says the magazine, which was so charmed by the boots it also included them in its edit of autumn's most covetable shoes. For those less enthusiastic about squeezing their thighs into a leather tube, the loafer gets a shoutout in Vogue and Irish Tatler. Red suggests platform heels to "give an edge to the ladylike style", including budget-friendly picks from Next and Mango.

The beauty look

It's all about the eyes: Irish Tatler encourages more-is-more mascara and crystal embellishment, but leave your brows alone - ELLE champions makeup artist Val Garland's "anti-brow", ie brows that require zero attention. "Don't pluck stray hairs. Don't even comb. Okay, if you must, just use a clear gel to set any serious strays."

The word of the moment

"ACTIVISM NOW" is printed in all-caps across Vogue's cover, over a shot of Marcus Rashford, the footballer and anti-child poverty campaigner, and Adwoa Aboah, the model and founder of online community Gurls Talk. Inside, the magazine profiles the women leading the BLM movement, along with climate crisis campaigners and transgender activists. Though most of the editor's letters reference "activism", Vogue editor Edward Enninful's three-page piece stands apart as the most thorough and personal, sharing his experience at a protest and his optimism for the future. Elsewhere, one of LOVE's covers features Marley Billing-Delapenha, a 15-year-old at a BLM demonstration in London, with an accompanying interview that notes activism has "become mainstream", and Red includes an anti-racist action plan from the founders of Everyday Racism. It's evident that the message of Black Lives Matter is being heard - whether it will continue to be heard once the hashtag is no longer trending on Instagram remains to be seen.

The brand to know

The September issues also reflect an effort to include more Black designers, such as ELLE's shoot of Adwoa Aboah wearing Christopher John Rogers, Tolu Coker and Kenneth Ize. The latter, a 29-year-old based in Lagos, is singled out as one of the year's buzziest names, having secured Naomi Campbell to walk in his debut show and being shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2019. Vogue hails him "a master of reinvention", describing his "ingenious stitching [of] tradition into desirable new silhouettes".