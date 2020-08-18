| 14.8°C Dublin

The September issue: Key trends from the style bibles

From ponytails to activism, hemlines to mascara, fashion blockbusters' all-important autumn editions reveal their go-to looks for next season, writes Meadhbh McGrath

Black is the new black this year, as seen at the Valentino runway Expand
Daisy Edgar-Jones&rsquo; fringe has been called &lsquo;the Rachel cut of 2020&rsquo; Expand
Love Expand
Bazaar Expand
Elle Expand
Irish Tatler Expand

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ fringe has been called ‘the Rachel cut of 2020’

Meadhbh McGrath

In fashion, the September issue is traditionally the biggest and most important of the year. Yet even before the coronavirus pandemic, its future was uncertain, with print editions shrinking in size as both readers and advertisers turn to digital. 2020 posed an even greater challenge: the lockdown forced publishing teams to work from home, making lavish photoshoots difficult to coordinate and prompting questions of how best to capture the moment for a socially isolated, recession-hit readership. On top of that, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests sparked a racial reckoning that has seen fashion editors confronting their own record on diversity and inclusion.

Judging by this year's issues, everyone got the memo on representation, as each of the magazines features people of colour on its cover, plus more Black women inside writing about anti-racism, natural hair, and maternal mortality rates. The lockdown effect is clear, too, in home shoots or quarantine-themed spreads such as Harper's Bazaar's cover story, showing Rihanna raiding the fridge, changing a lightbulb and working from home in typically glamorous fashion.

LOVE has substituted its biannual magazine for two volumes of "diaries", in which photographers, writers, models and designers reflect on their time in lockdown, with empty New York streetscapes and striking images of a photographer's mother styled as a radiant cover girl while recovering from surgery.