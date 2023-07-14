The joy of a girls’ trip: ‘These holidays are so special that I actually feel sorry for men’

For women of all ages, a getaway with close female friends is exactly what they need to feel reinvigorated and renewed, with a fresh perspective on life

If you’re lucky, there are a few different trips you will take in life. The first is with family. It could be a minibreak to Ballybunion or Rosslare, but it will always be a treasure chest of golden memories. The next is your first holiday which requires air travel. You step off the plane onto the ground of another country and are frozen in a state of awe that a winged machine can fly up to the sky and take you anywhere. Then there’s a first break away with a partner, or maybe it’s your honeymoon. And then there’s the girls’ trip. A holiday so special, gratifying and entertaining, that I actually feel sorry for men.