'The Industry is ruthless' - Ruth O'Neill on leaving the dream job and finding inner peace

Leaving the dream job, one you have worked years to achieve, in an industry that is known to be competitive to the point of brutal, is not an easy thing to do. But that is exactly what Ruth O'Neill did last year, when she left her job as one of the presenters of TV3's Xpose, to widespread surprise.

Leaving the dream job, one you have worked years to achieve, in an industry that is known to be competitive to the point of brutal, is not an easy thing to do. But that is exactly what Ruth O'Neill did last year, when she left her job as one of the presenters of TV3's Xpose, to widespread surprise.

"It was something I was thinking about for a while," she reflects now in London, where she moved last summer.

Originally Ruth's tenure with Xpose was meant to be just for six months; maternity leave cover. Offered the job, she returned from New York, where she had moved after her hugely successfully stint living in LA working as a presenter for E!News, to take up the position. In the end, she stayed for a full year - which, she says, "was brilliant, I learnt so much".

Coming home to Dublin was slightly more challenging than expected, the Castleknock native recalls. "It was hard to adjust after living away for so long. And I was living with my parents, which was weirdly nostalgic," she laughs. "Xpose is five to six days a week. A lot of weekends. A lot of evenings. I had no social life."

Now 30, she was 28 at the time, and a lot of her friends had settled down. "I thought 'where is everyone?'" she jokes. "People were like: 'No, we don't go to clubs anymore'. I was like: 'I still want to, where are the parties?'"

Being a single woman in Ireland in her late 20s was notable, she observes. There were regular comments and questions.

"People think you're a spinster. It's like for goodness sake, relax." She would hang out with her mum every weekend. "And she would say 'I have a life, golf, dinner, go away'," Ruth chortles.

She met her boyfriend, investment banker for Goldman Sachs Conor Murphy, in December. "We did long distance," she recalls of the early days of her relationship. "He was living in London; he's from Kildare. We met on a night out, super randomly. And then we were doing long distance for about six months. So then when I was planning on leaving Xpose, I thought: 'Do I move back to LA, do I move to New York, should I give London a go? He was like: 'If you move to LA...We're already doing long distance to London'," she smiles at the memory.

This is her first long-term relationship. It wasn't surprising she ended up with an Irish guy, she laughs, adding she would consider moving back to LA but never if she was single. "It's just the same sense of humour, childhood references," she explains of dating an Irish person.

Much has been made of Ruth leaving the big job because of her relationship, but actually it seems more like a decision made as much from getting to know oneself with age, of changing priorities. Leaving was daunting, she says, and something she gave considerable thought to. "That was a full-time TV job. It's exactly the kind of work I'd been working towards. There are loads of opportunities on Xpose to do big interviews, and travel."

For the first time in years, though, she made a major life decision not based on career reasons."It was more of a personal choice," she explains. "For all of my 20s I was focused on work, career, 'I have to do this because of my career'. That always came first. I just came to a stage where I was like: 'I want to put myself first'."

Moving country wasn't that big a deal, she has done it before, to LA, then New York. But it was a matter of starting from scratch in terms of contacts. And then, in amongst the networking and the meetings, she created a whole new career.

Setting up a blog was something she had thought about for ages, "but I'm such a perfectionist with things," she says, acknowledging that this can lead to a sort of procrastination; it never feels like the right time to do something.

"But I don't want to be anymore, I'm over that as well," she laughs about her change from career-driven workaholic to chilled out take-it-as-it-comes yogi, before adding "I'm still working on getting over it. It's not a good thing. It's a bit crippling. You're never happy with things, things are never good enough." So she told herself there would never be a perfect time to start a blog, and just got started.

"The industry is changing rapidly, so I wasn't fixated on only doing TV. In London a lot of the presenting jobs go to reality stars. I have zero interest in doing reality TV."

Instead, her focus has moved to the digital, to blogging and YouTube. Being famous is not the goal, she says. "I reflected on what it was I loved about the job. I loved connecting with people, and communicating. I can do that with the blog, or YouTube. I never wanted to be famous. But people find that hard to believe. They're like 'oh you work in entertainment', obviously everyone in entertainment wants to be famous."

Now, she runs her own blog, covering fashion and beauty, and her own YouTube platform. "With the blog I have control of my own narrative, my own image. With YouTube I have my own voice. I love the creative mix. I've always worked for other media companies. Now I'm getting to do what I want to do.

"I'm the happiest I've been in years. My mum has been saying to me for years, even in LA, I think you should do your own thing. And I was just so, I suppose fixated on one goal, and one thing.

"But the industry has changed so much. And I realised that what I was doing wasn't for me anymore. I couldn't understand - 'how am I in my dream job and I'm not happy? What is wrong. What is missing?'"

Now, days are a mixture of meetings, working with photographers, collaborating with brands, pulling stock for shoots for her blog, reformer pilates, and time with her boyfriend, and her sister and her family, who live in London.

"The industry is ruthless," she says of television. "It's just so competitive. And I'm not a competitive person. With the blog, it's just me. I don't want to put huge pressure on myself again; I'm taking my time with it again. I'm doing it because I enjoy it."

Looking more LA than ever, all golden glossiness, she now meditates most days, although she laughingly rejects the notion she might move into the wellness blogging sphere ("I would never want to be like: 'This is how you should live your life'.")

"I was very obsessed with my career for a long time, and now I'm obsessed with my wellbeing and being happy. As LA as that sounds," she smiles.

Sunday Indo Living