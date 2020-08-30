The great escape: Autumn/winter 2020 fashion from Brown Thomas

Hands up if you're slightly dreading whatever is to come in the next few months? Life with Covid-19 has come to seem somewhat bearable in the brighter months; outdoor socialising is relatively easy, the horrors of full lockdown a receding memory. But who knows what is coming this autumn/winter? Never before have we so needed escapism.

On some days you feel as though you're losing the will to keep going and spend the entire WFH day in pyjamas, but on others, assembling an outfit and the joy, and aforementioned escapism, provided by clothes gets you through. Getting dressed up, even if we have nowhere to really go beyond a picture on Instagram, or a walk with a friend, is one of the pleasures left to us.

"At the end of the day, fashion is there to enjoy. People want to cheer themselves up," reflects Brown Thomas fashion director Shelly Corkery.

If the images in today's fashion shoot and the clothes in them suggest one thing, it is nostalgia. Things are difficult now, so we look to the past for comfort. Not the immediate past; it's too painful to remember just seven months ago, when we thought nothing of going to the pub, or throwing a casual arm around a friend. Instead we look to a half-imagined, romanticised past, where things were also difficult, but we got through. The garments on these pages conjure up wartime and the spirit of the Blitz - an utterly untrue but comforting notion of hard times. Think Cate Blanchett in Charlotte Gray.

Expand Close Blazer. €2,100; silk shirt, €990; culottes, €750; bag, €1,750; all Celine. Boots, €500, Paris Texas. Brown Thomas AW 20 shoot for LIFE magazine. Photography by Andrew Nuding. Styling by Darren Feeney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blazer. €2,100; silk shirt, €990; culottes, €750; bag, €1,750; all Celine. Boots, €500, Paris Texas. Brown Thomas AW 20 shoot for LIFE magazine. Photography by Andrew Nuding. Styling by Darren Feeney

"That sense of nostalgia was seen across so many collections. You look back on the revival of vintage, and of tailoring, and I think they're all coming through in that sense of nostalgia. It's a feminine season for sure," Shelly says. That means beautifully structured coats, roomy trousers worn with knits, hourglass silhouettes, houndstooth, tartan, pillar-box red, Prince of Wales check.

"Tailoring is still going to be huge," Shelly explains of this season's trends. "The oversized jacket thrown over your dress; whether you wear it loose, or belted up." How we live now is affecting everything, so for example with tailoring, it will be styled in a relaxed fashion. "A lot of the jackets are oversized, and you could throw a knit over a lot of the trousers. It's still quite casual," Shelly explains.

Given that we will be spending more time than usual outdoors in the coming months, it helps that outerwear is a big story - puffa jackets, shearling and structured, tailored coats. It's in keeping with the increasing desire from customers, only hastened by Covid-19, to refine their shopping habits. Shelly adds: "We've all had time to think. I think people will buy differently. I think they will buy better. We had a lot of time to reflect over lockdown, and I think people are now being more considered about their purchasing."

The changes in how we live our lives have meant a change in how we wear our clothes. Shelly describes a sort of seize-the-day mentality; the beautifully embellished cardigan worn day-to-day with jeans, rather than being kept 'for good'.

Who knows when we will get to dress up for a big party again? Or attend a proper event, in a room full of people? May as well wear the stuff now.

Photography by Andrew Nuding

Styling by Darren Feeney

Words by Liadán Hynes

Sunday Indo Life Magazine