| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taylor Swift has asked an important question: do we all want to be sexy babies?

Olivia Petter

As the internet analyses the lyrics in Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’, Olivia Petter examines what one of the most popular phrases says about modern beauty standards

Taylor Swift Expand

Close

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Do you feel like everyone’s a sexy baby? And you’re just a monster on a hill? If you’ve never considered the answer to those questions, you’re clearly not in sync with Taylor Swift, who sings those words on her new, Spotify-shattering, album, Midnights.

Whenever the 32-year-old releases new music, her confessional lyrics are poked and prodded by fans to the point of parody. Sometimes a lamp is just a lamp. But sometimes a scarf is a relic from a toxic relationship with a famous actor that may or may not still be at his sister’s house.

Related topics

More On Taylor Swift

Most Watched

Privacy