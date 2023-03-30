Tallafornia’s Kelly Donegan ‘moving on’ as she finally buys house after 150 viewings
Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan is “moving on from Tallaght” after buying a new house.
The former reality star has announced her move to Drimnagh in Dublin 12 after viewing 150 properties last year.
“Just got a life-changing email from my solicitor today, we are officially homeowners and the keys are ready to be collected on our return to Ireland,” she said.
“Moving on from Tallaght to Drimnagh Head (hello D12). Viewed almost 150 homes between Feb – Dec 22. FINALLY.”
Kelly shared a snap of a champagne bottle for the house-warming celebrations.
Taking to Instagram, she said: “Well it’s official, we’re homeowners! Through all the challenges, it’s actually happened.
“Plenty of moments we wanted to give up, viewing almost 150 houses between February and December 2022 – spending all evenings and weekends viewing.
“Constantly knocked out in the first month of bidding. The housing market really is a disgrace and I’m shocked it’s actually happened for us.
“Toasting here in Hungary with a bottle of Torley and ordering pizza,” she added.
Kelly (33) got engaged last May after her partner Alex Hermann proposed to her in Central Park in New York.