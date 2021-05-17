| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Summer 2021 trends: dresses, cut-outs and bold shoulders are top of the lust list

As non-essential retail reopens, Bairbre Power looks at six big trends in ladieswear

Frill shoulder Penneys maxi dress, €18 Expand

Close

Frill shoulder Penneys maxi dress, €18

Frill shoulder Penneys maxi dress, €18

Frill shoulder Penneys maxi dress, €18

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

With non-essential retailers opening today, and there’s a high-octane desire to return to shopping as we loved it.

After looking like clones of each other for too long in our lockdown armour of puffer jackets, leggings, hoodies and trainers, it’s time to dress up again and rediscover our fashion and shopping mojo.

Most Watched

Privacy