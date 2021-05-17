Summer 2021 trends: dresses, cut-outs and bold shoulders are top of the lust list

With non-essential retailers opening today, and there’s a high-octane desire to return to shopping as we loved it.

After looking like clones of each other for too long in our lockdown armour of puffer jackets, leggings, hoodies and trainers, it’s time to dress up again and rediscover our fashion and shopping mojo.

So, what six trends will be big in ladieswear?

1. Dresses

Maybe it’s because they are a one-hit wonder, but top of the lust list is dresses.

Surveys of online searches have revealed big interest. M&S report that online demand for dresses has steadily grown since the end of February and they recently saw big search increases for sandals and sunglasses, so you get the picture.

Dunnes Stores Savida Gia dress, €35

Twitter

Email

Dunnes Stores Savida Gia dress, €35

“Brighter is better” seems to be the mantra in 2021. We are interested in all lengths, from minis to maxis, but particular interest is reserved for midis.

Prints and clashing colours are doing well, but so too is soothing, calming white.

River Island has a lovely new collection of dresses coming in, while the Savida range at Dunnes Stores includes some budget buys in a striking pink, including the Gia print dress at €35.

And off-topic of dresses, but still talking pink, the Savida flower button coat at €50 definitely boxes above its price point.

2. The back is beautiful

Maybe it’s a reaction to Zoom dressing, and all this head-to-waist dressing for the last year, but now it’s time for the back to shine.

Designers have poured lots of attention into taking the backs out of dresses. That trend was big in the 1930s, so you can see the cyclical nature of post-pandemic fashion coming through.

Do it with a silk slip dress or play with volume and proportions in the rest of the dress.

On the high street, the H&M Wildflower collection (pictured) puts a spotlight on the back in a very wearable way. Cut-outs and apertures have popped up all over the shop.

H&M Wildflower collection, Poplin floral dress, €27.99

Twitter

Email

H&M Wildflower collection, Poplin floral dress, €27.99

Victoria Beckham did it with little windows and midriff flossing where tiny straps crisscross your bare midriff – all the better to show off your pandemic workouts at home!

3. Bold shoulders

Exaggerated shoulders are huge this season, along with puffed sleeves for extra above-the-waist drama.

In the case of the latter, just make sure the drama ends before the elbow. Isabel Marant drove this look so well with her voluminous sleeved tops and teamed them with metallic trousers, but you could do it equally well with a skirt or shorts.

Isabel Marant voluminous sleeve top, €490, metallic trousers, €590, Brown Thomas

Twitter

Email

Isabel Marant voluminous sleeve top, €490, metallic trousers, €590, Brown Thomas





4. Patchwork and pops of colour

Patchwork is really having a style moment but forget those reservations about Granny’s quaint patchwork quilt or cushions and crank up the style quotient.

Think vibrant patches with a Sicilian flair from Dolce & Gabbana. Domenico Dolce comes from Sicily and their patchworks have a delicious Mediterranean heat in the mesmerising colour palette.

They have definitely inspired a new love affair with homely, vintage-feel textiles you will see coming through across the high street.

A patchwork midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which is available for €1,850 at Brown Thomas.

Twitter

Email

A patchwork midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which is available for €1,850 at Brown Thomas.



Illuminating yellow is one of the two pantone colours for 2021. Doctors couldn’t have wished for better because the sunshine-filled mellow-yellows really do elevate our mood. Rixo have delivered it brilliantly in their new summer loungewear collection.



5. Accessories

Big baskets, mini-sized handbags that barely take a phone, lipstick and keys. Flat shoes, designer chain loafers, colourful sneakers, clogs and even the ubiquitous crocs.

They are all strong players in the accessories department this summer.

Scarves, like pyjamas, were break-out stars of lockdown. We bought them to make hairbands to hide our dodgy hair-dos and now we have come to love them as a hair accessory, neck scarf or bag charm.

This 100pc silk twill double-sided print scarf is €129 from tidings.ie

Twitter

Email

This 100pc silk twill double-sided print scarf is €129 from tidings.ie





New Irish brands have emerged over the last year, like Tidings by Niamh Gillespie, whose latest collection has launched with a number of long, skinny neck scarves.

6. Bras

You don’t have to go far to hear a woman say she wants to get back into the lingerie department to buy a new bra because she mangled one in the dryer during lockdown.

Rosie pleat and lace non wired bralette, €32 and matching high leg knickers, €17, M&S

Twitter

Email

Rosie pleat and lace non wired bralette, €32 and matching high leg knickers, €17, M&S



M&S have a new summer range of Rosie lingerie from the collection with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley including non wire bralette options. The company have introduced contact-free bra fit with their expert staff at 15 stores here. However, for those still wishing to shop from home, they have launched a virtual at home bra-fit appointment service, whereby customers can avail of a free 20-minute online appointment with an M&S expert via video. Handy to know!