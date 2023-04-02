Stars line out at Leopardstown races for Breast Cancer Ireland’s race day

Thomas Crosse pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Marietta Doran pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Sinead Hannigan pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Black and her daughter Roisin O pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy

Aileen Hickey pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Sallyanne Clarke pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Bobby Kerr and his wife Mary pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Holly Gilmer pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

James Patrice Butler pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Norah Casey pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Sinead Hannigan, Elisbaeth Riddell and Aideen Hannigan pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Una Healy, Anne Nolan of the Nolan Sisters and Zeinab Elguzouli pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Una Healy pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day. Picture Brian McEvoy

Singer Una Healy cut a chic figure in a white summer dress as she stepped out at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ event at Leopardstown Racecourse.

She arrived at the glamorous event with her fellow Virgin Media presenter Zeinab Elguzouli, as the pair showed their support for the fundraiser.

Some 400 guests enjoyed the day’s proceedings, which were hosted by James Patrice, who got engaged over the weekend.

James Patrice Butler pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Race for a Cure' Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Other attendees included Anne Nolan, an ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland as she helped launch its new #MetastaticMatters campaign, which aims to support those living with metastatic breast cancer.

Her sister Linda Nolan of’ The Nolans’ fame received a huge outpouring of support after revealing the sad news that her own cancer has spread to her brain.

Other attendees included former rugby star Shane Byrne and wife Caroline alongside Norah Casey, Sallyanne Clarke, Marietta Doran, Thomas Crosse and Professor Arnie Hill, Chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland and keynote speaker at the event.