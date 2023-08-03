Sofia Richie opens up about being friends with husband Eliot Grainge before dating

Sofia Richie has revealed that, before she and her now-husband Eliot Grainge started dating, she thought someone else would be the “lucky girl” he would end up with.

The influencer and model, whose wedding to Grainge in April became a social media sensation, said she always thought that whoever the music executive fell in love with would be “really loved, appreciated and worshiped”.

Speaking to Who What Wear about her forthcoming unnamed fashion line, Richie, 24, said: “I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl.’ I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated and worshiped. And then I realised one day… Why can’t that lucky girl be me?”

Once they became romantically involved, Richie recalled having a “different feeling” whenever she was with Grainge, 29.

“It was a feeling of safety,” she explained. “It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn’t a, ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband – 100 per cent’. I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

Richie, whose parents are Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, and whose sister is Nicole Richie, got engaged to Grainge in April 2022, after more than a year together.

Prior to beginning her relationship with Grainge, Richie dated Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick, 40, in an on-again-off-again relationship for nearly four years. Disick previously dated Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

When Richie and Grainge got together, a source told Us Weekly: “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

For their wedding, Richie wore three custom Chanel dresses throughout the big day, which took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes, France.

Apart from Richie’s famous relatives, their nuptials were also attended by other celebrity guests including Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, Cameron Diaz and brothers-in-law Benji and Joel Madden, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, and model Talita von Furstenberg.

One of the dresses Richie wore for the after-party was a short dress inspired by one worn by Claudia Schiffer during a 1993 runway show.

She told US Vogue that the structured Chanel dress was “like my little girl dream”, adding: “And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer’s runway dress is iconic and dope.”

Ahead of their wedding day, Richie revealed that she converted to Judaism and said it was “one of the greatest experiences of [her] life”. She was raised Christian and attended a Christian school in Los Angeles when she was a child.

Grainge, who is Jewish, has spoken openly about his religion and told JewishBoston in 2013 that Take That “played at my bar mitzvah”.