| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Show your true colours: how to go grey with style like Jodie Foster

A new study reveals that grey hair can make women feel less competent, but the Oscar-winning actress makes a powerful case for going grey

Gracefully grey: Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian Expand
Newly grey: Jane Fonda Expand
Stunning: Helen Mirren looks great with grey hair Expand

Close

Gracefully grey: Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian

Gracefully grey: Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian

Newly grey: Jane Fonda

Newly grey: Jane Fonda

Stunning: Helen Mirren looks great with grey hair

Stunning: Helen Mirren looks great with grey hair

/

Gracefully grey: Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian

Annabel Jones

A recent study of 80 women, published by the Journal of Women and Aging, found that women who went grey to be more ‘authentic’ employed other beauty practices to avoid being stigmitised as ‘old’ and less competent by society.

Well, if anyone proves that going grey needn’t mean compromising on style, it’s Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian.

Most Watched

Privacy