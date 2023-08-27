‘She used her fear to propel herself’ – How a widowed mum of seven built a modelling empire in the ’70s
In 1963, the shock death of Nanette Morgan’s husband meant she had to get a job, in a modelling firm, to support her family. A decade later, she opened her own, Morgan The Agency. As the business celebrates 50 years, Nan’s daughter Rebecca recalls her late mum’s talent and tenacity and reflects on the evolution of modelling
Starting a modelling agency was never the intention for Rebecca Morgan’s mother, the legendary agent Nanette Morgan, known to her family and friends as Nan. For the mother of seven — six girls and one boy — working outside of the home was not part of the plan.