‘She used her fear to propel herself’ – How a widowed mum of seven built a modelling empire in the ’70s

In 1963, the shock death of Nanette Morgan’s husband meant she had to get a job, in a modelling firm, to support her family. A decade later, she opened her own, Morgan The Agency. As the business celebrates 50 years, Nan’s daughter Rebecca recalls her late mum’s talent and tenacity and reflects on the evolution of modelling

The late Nan Morgan, who set up Morgan The Agency, now celebrating 50 years in business, with her daughter Rebecca Morgan, who is now at the helm of the modelling agency

Liadán Hynes Today at 15:30