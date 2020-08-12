| 14.3°C Dublin

You can try telling people how to have sex in a pandemic, but they won't listen

We don&rsquo;t think that face mask will cut it Expand

Tanya Sweeney

When it comes to doing our bit to stop the spread if Covid-19, most of us are happy to comply by the basic rules.

Wash our hands quite a bit, wear face masks in public, practise social distancing. Earlier this month, the HSE got a touch too, eh, direct with their directives, asking young people to have sex online, or over the phone (as though old people ever don't have sex. Generation X invented phone sex, for God's sake). Whatever happened to sins of the flesh? Because 'sins of the broadband' doesn't quite have the same ring to it. No matter what way you slice it, whispering sweet porny nothings down the phone and having actual, sweaty, flesh-on-flesh sex are two different matters entirely.

You might never have imagined in your wildest dreams that the HSE would be issuing advice to consider masturbation as an act of patriotic loyalty, but here we are.