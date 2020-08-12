You can try telling people how to have sex in a pandemic, but they won't listen

When it comes to doing our bit to stop the spread if Covid-19, most of us are happy to comply by the basic rules.

Wash our hands quite a bit, wear face masks in public, practise social distancing. Earlier this month, the HSE got a touch too, eh, direct with their directives, asking young people to have sex online, or over the phone (as though old people ever don't have sex. Generation X invented phone sex, for God's sake). Whatever happened to sins of the flesh? Because 'sins of the broadband' doesn't quite have the same ring to it. No matter what way you slice it, whispering sweet porny nothings down the phone and having actual, sweaty, flesh-on-flesh sex are two different matters entirely.

You might never have imagined in your wildest dreams that the HSE would be issuing advice to consider masturbation as an act of patriotic loyalty, but here we are.

Anyway, hot on the heels of the HSE's advice has come yet more advice on sex during a pandemic, this time from a UK sexual health charity.

The Terence Higgins Trust has suggested that people manage the risk of contracting coronavirus not by sidestepping actual sex, but by having certain types of sex. They have clearly realised that asking people to refrain from sexual activity entirely is a fool's errand.

Suggesting how the entire sex act should happen, as a means to mitigate one's chances of catching Covid? Brrrr.

The charity mentions the use of face coverings, for a start. Now, there is a cohort of people for whom the use of masks during sex are highly appealing, and a serious turn-on. I'm not sure I'm one of them; in fact, if I saw a sexual partner snapping on his baby blue medical mask, I think I'd probably get an attack of the 'so, maybe we'll watch TV instead'.

Elsewhere on the charity's list of guidelines is 'avoiding kissing' and 'picking positions where participants are not face to face during intercourse'. This is certainly something to be mindful of, and perhaps it's the sort of advice that might spring some people out of their missionary funk and prompt them to experiment a bit. She says somewhat optimistically.

But let's be honest. Directives from charities or health authorities about how to have sex during a pandemic is likely to go down as well with some young people as a cup of cold sick. Good sex feels spontaneous and natural; not necessarily something that can be choreographed. Besides, the generation that this advice is aimed at fought hard and voted for sexual and bodily autonomy. Any talk of restricting personal choice or forbidding sex reminds us of the dark old days.

Even before the HSE and Terence Higgins Trust issued their advice, I'd heard plenty about incognito hook-ups during lockdown in Ireland. Pals were avoiding checkpoints by crossing town on foot or on bike to meet with potential paramours. Zoom dates and Skype sex simply weren't cutting it for some of them. Flouting the rules, alas, became part of the whole appeal.

In the same way that many people thought that their one quick trip outside of their 5k/10k radius wouldn't really harm anyone, several of my single friends couldn't quite see the harm in a one-night dalliance. In the face of my disapproval, there was a very definite line of defence: needs must. And if you were someone in a live-in relationship, you couldn't possibly get it.

"I live alone anyway, so what's the problem?" posited one friend.

"The heart wants what the heart wants," offered another euphemistically, shrugging his shoulders and swiping on Tinder until his thumbs got a six-pack.

Lying back (alone) and thinking of Ireland was not a realistic option for them, even if the risk of contracting a potentially deadly virus was.

The entire country has made extraordinary sacrifice to curb the coronavirus; livelihoods lie on the scrapheap. Mental health has taken a severe battering. Personal freedoms have been curbed to the point that society has at various points resembled a grim dystopian tale. It's what it took, to keep vulnerable and/or elderly members of society safe. A lacklustre dating life, you'd think, would be an extension of that.

Yet there's something decidedly tricky in telling people when, or how, to have sex, especially given our less-than-illustrious history in that regard. No matter how well intentioned these guidelines may be, they're likely to fall on deaf, disinterested or defensive ears.