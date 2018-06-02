Every proposal story has its romantic quirks, whether it took place on a gondola on the waters of Venice or on the couch over a takeaway pizza.

Every proposal story has its romantic quirks, whether it took place on a gondola on the waters of Venice or on the couch over a takeaway pizza.

WATCH: Romantic moment couple accidentally both propose at the same time

However, when it comes to proposals with a surprising turn of events, this romantic encounter at Memphis Zoo definitely takes the biscuit.

Last Friday night, Becky McCabe visited the zoo with her girlfriend Jessa Gillaspie with plans to pop the question while posing for a photo together. Becky suggested taking a candid picture with the couple posing as though in the middle of a conversation.

The couple turned to face each other and kissed, before Becky went down on one knee and unveiled the ring that she’d been hiding behind her back. Jessa appeared absolutely astonished. However, she didn’t say yes straight away as one might expect.

Instead, she excitedly picked up her handbag and took out her own ring box, much to the shock of her future fiancée, friends and surrounding onlookers. Becky and Jessa were both reduced to fits of laughter as they realised they’d both planned on proposing at the same time on the spot where they’d had their first date.

Jessa shared the video on Facebook, where it’s had an overwhelming positive and supportive response.

“I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!!!” she wrote.

“We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé.”

The video has been viewed 792,000 times and has garnered 15,000 reactions since Jessa posted it on Sunday. “We had no idea this would blow up so quickly!” Jessa wrote in response to the attention the couple’s proposal video has received.

“But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much I love her.” Many people have left comments underneath the video expressing their congratulations.

“This is amazing,” one person wrote, with another describing the surprise proposal as “the best thing ever!”. According to local reports, the couple plan to tie the knot this summer.

Independent News Service