| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is why I had an arranged marriage, and you might wish you had too

Hira Ali

As someone in a happy arranged marriage, I find value in it, and so do many of my cousins, friends and colleagues who share similar views

There is no one definition of marriage. Stock image Expand

Close

There is no one definition of marriage. Stock image

There is no one definition of marriage. Stock image

There is no one definition of marriage. Stock image

Let me take you through a very common conversation about arranged marriage:

So how many men did you date before you chose the one?” a work friend inquired with a smile.

Most Watched

Privacy