The Big O and me… ‘I’d regularly get up in the morning and think, do you know what? I fancy an orgasm, and then head back to bed’

Even for June, this Saturday morning is unseasonably warm, but that hasn’t stopped more than 500 women — including myself — joining Jenny Keane’s online orgasm workshop. Though the majority of us are Irish, there are many others logging in from across the globe — New Zealand, Peru, Sydney, Germany, the UAE — eager to hear what wisdom Keane can impart on having orgasms, or possibly, having better, or different, orgasms. We join the almost 9,000 women who have benefited from Keane’s workshops, both online and in-studio. A professionally trained, trauma-informed tantra yoga teacher, Keane focuses on a more holistic approach to self-pleasure. But how does an online orgasm workshop even work? For a start, male partners/lovers are politely told to not attend, as this will be a safe space for women to explore themselves.

“I always think [curiosity] is the most important quality when it comes to your sexuality, and how to embrace myself,” Keane says.

“One of the greatest meditations on self-love that you will ever know — and when so many of us are afflicted right now with self-loathing or lack of confidence, or even shame about our body functions and confusion about what sex and pleasure is — learning about self-pleasure as a practice becomes one of the most intense love affairs with yourself and with life that you will ever come to know.”

Keane talks about the physical capabilities of the female body, detailing plenty of the biological nitty-gritty (I, for one, was not aware of cervical orgasms, skin orgasms, nipple orgasms, core orgasms or even skin orgasms). In case anyone is still wondering, the G-spot is real and, according to Keane, it “very much works”. Still, much of the focus in this workshop lies in the holistic. The overall vibe is extremely sex-positive, nurturing and, in a strange way, sisterly.

Centring attendees with a breathing/meditation exercise, and even incorporating some free dance at one point, Keane then turns her attentions to the “yoni”, a Sanskrit word for the vagina, that translates to a “safe space”.

Connectivity, checking in with oneself, energy and openness are all central ideas in this workshop. “Ask yourself how your heart feels in this moment — full, nervous, excited, happy, despairing?” Keane says. “If nothing comes, that’s also saying something.”

Asked to describe their yoni with a single word, attendees run a wide gamut: “lonely”, “empty”, “curious”, “stressed”, “vulnerable”. It quickly becomes clear that many of these attendees are not just curious, but also already pretty self-aware. After Keane’s two-and-a-half-hour workshop, the Q&A that follows runs for close to three hours, covering topics around personal shame, trauma, inability to reach climax, vaginismus. Some ask for advice on feeling too much sensitivity as they come close to climax. Others are keen to experience a full-body orgasm. Others again want to get their sexual partners “on the same page”, and ask about dealing with the guilt that a partner might have at not being able to help them reach orgasm.

Bodily issues, it is revealed, often take some women out of the moment. On which, Keane notes: “What you need to do is to bring yourself back into a state of ease and balance. When you have this, the way that you feel in your body completely changes.”

Post-workshop, Keane admits that the ongoing popularity of her workshops leaves her continually in shock.

“In 2016, I was doing them in studios that would take a maximum of 22 people, and when lockdown happened last March, I emailed everyone who had signed up to the [in-person] orgasm workshop and said, ‘Will we give it a go on Zoom?’ They’ve now sold out within 24 hours. I really believe there’s a growing interest in your sexual wellness, and it’s linked to who you are and how you show up in the world.”

Perhaps by dint of the pandemic, and a year of isolation, Irish women are refocusing on self-pleasure and desire, and are certainly keen to learn.

Shawna Scott, owner of sexsiopa.ie, has noticed “way more sales” in sex toys than before the pandemic. “There’s been a massive shift,” she observes. “I’ve gained so many more first-time buyers. People are spending €200 in one go. I did triple in the first lockdown what I usually sell over Christmas.”

Scott observes that much of what we thought we knew about female pleasure and desire for years isn’t the full story; far from it. “Because we live in a societal structure that socialises people with vulvas to be caregivers above all else, it teaches them to put their partner’s pleasure first above their own,” she explains. “That can be an incredibly difficult thing to unlearn. Another aspect of this is that because of that socialisation, there is a myth that cis women don’t experience desire as much (or at all) as cis men, which is completely untrue.

“Pleasure and orgasms are two facets to the same jewel, but it’s important to point out that not everyone — women, men, or non-binary folk — is able to have an orgasm or even wants an orgasm, and that doesn’t make them broken or defective,” she continues. “Various life stages, medications, disability, stress, and so on, can make it difficult or impossible for some people to have orgasms either temporarily or permanently. Everyone’s priority should be focusing on the types of sexual activities and the frequency of those sexual activities that make you happiest. There is no such thing as a ‘normal’ amount of sex or ‘normal’ way to experience sexual pleasure. My biggest recommendation is to read the book Come As You Are by Dr Emily Nagoski, who breaks down the past 20 years of science on the female sexual-response cycle in a way that is so entertaining and empowering.”

She’s right: as women, we are not programmed to have sex without that particular goal — orgasms — in mind. Instead, many of us feel that sex is incomplete or unsatisfactory without an orgasm, and sex in which we “achieve” an orgasm is simply successful sex. Interestingly, research reveals that one in six Irish women say that they reach climax every time they have sex.

Keane says the end goal of her workshops is “giving yourself permission to reach a state of connection, rather than a state of achievement. We’re moving from the idea of performance to something simpler, like appreciation.”

Much of our attitudes around “achieving” orgasm, Keane notes, are a by-product of a culture in which productivity is paramount. “We live in a pleasure-negative culture driven by the expectation to produce something,” she observes. “We’re conditioned to think that we have to do something to ‘earn’ pleasure. When we believe that orgasms are a ‘successful’ sexual experience, whether solo or in partnerships, we focus on the end goal and when we do that, we miss out on the experience. Pleasure is actually happening in every single moment. One of the biggest things I hear in the workshops is that women say they thought they’d never had orgasms, but then they realise they have.

“It’s ideal to give ourselves permission to rest and connect and slow down, and learn to engage with experiencing pleasure for pleasure’s sake,” Keane adds. “Self-pleasure practices allow you to understand what turns you on or off, what the pleasure pathways in the body are, and how to allow pleasure to unfurl in your body in its own time.”

Irish women have long had a singular, complex relationship with The Big O for many different reasons. Much like our British sisters, some of our formative lessons came from the likes of Just 17, More or Cosmopolitan magazines (or, later, online porn). Sex and the City offered another, if slightly imperfect, examination of female sexuality and pleasure. Yet, unlike our British or American sisters, we also had to contend with the cultural hangover of Catholicism.

“We can’t deny that Catholic guilt is a part of our culture, and it’s become so ingrained, we barely notice it,” Keane explains. “We don’t know how to access our own pleasure. It’s like they haven’t driven their own car but expect someone else to drive it for them.”

Keane is acutely aware of the silence surrounding female pleasure, even now. A couple of years ago, she met friends and revealed to them that in addition to her yoga work, she was also working on exploring her own sexuality.

“They were all looking at me blankly in the moment, but then afterwards they all sent me a private message saying, ‘I loved what you were talking about. Could we meet up and talk more about that?’ Every single one of them messaged me.”

“We’re all dealing with different cultural upbringings and different traumas and different interpretations of what sex is,” observes sex educator Dr Caroline West, Weekend’s sex and relationships columnist and host of the Glow West podcast (twitter.com/glowwestpodcast), which explores sex, sexuality and the body.

“We’re trying to get over history. We’re brought into the idea of performative sex being sexy as opposed to sexual. Research carried out by Bumble found that, for women aged between 18 and 34, an orgasm-filled life is a high priority for people. But the more people would accept it as an everyday thing, the better.

“If you read women’s magazines, the emphasis is on giving pleasure, not how to receive it,” she adds. “There’s little focus on: ‘What do I want? How do I like to have sex?’ If you’re learning about things through porn, it’s exaggerated. It’s over the top and there is no focus on female pleasure in mainstream porn.”

Naturally, the various journeys towards self-pleasure seem to be different among various generations of Irish women. After Weekend magazine sought out Irish women to speak about their personal journeys of self-pleasure, it quickly became evident that, despite some commonalities, the spectrum of experiences was a wide one.

“We’re starting to understand that trauma is intergenerational and I think that [Catholic influence] is a long legacy,” West says. “For years, we were told that if you had sex, you’re a bad woman, a fallen woman. That spectre has hung over us for a long time.

“Judging by what I see on social media, there’s a really high engagement among young women on this stuff in Ireland,” West adds. “They’re actively seeking out content that helps them embrace different aspects of their sexuality. It just shows that there’s a need to give people a calm space to engage with their sexuality on a positive level.”

Maura, a woman in her fifties from Co Louth, says, “I’d say I was on my third boyfriend before I realised [an orgasm] was even possible.

“I was a sheltered-enough girl and went to convent school, and was 19 by the time I lost my virginity. When I had my first boyfriend, I enjoyed sex but couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Don’t get me wrong, I was very much in love and he was a lovely man, but it never crossed my mind that there was something more to it.”

Masturbation, Maura reflects, wasn’t something that she was aware of in her earlier years. “I was brought up on a steady diet of maternal disapproval and a grandmother who was a Mills & Boon fan,” she smiles. “The strong and disapproving voice in my mind was definitely my grandmother, and everything else passed me by.”

Maura was eventually introduced to self-pleasure, and orgasms, by a boyfriend. “As he described it to me, I told him, ‘No, that doesn’t sound remotely familiar,’” Maura recalls. “He showed me exactly what to do and, after that, every ounce of practice and dedication went into this. I remember thinking, ‘I’m never giving this up, whatever else happens in my life.’”

Now happily single, Maura admits that she has discovered “whole new layers” of self-pleasure, thanks to another boyfriend. “Interestingly, it’s not marvellous for my relationships,” she reveals. “The pleasure I can give to myself is way above what any man has ever managed. I’m always looking at my friends who tell me that I need companionship and I think, ‘No one will ever match up to the Mills & Boon fantasy, and I can do the rest of it myself.’ It’s a really important part of my life now, and I’d regularly get up in the morning, and think, ‘Do you know what? I fancy an orgasm,’ and head back to bed.”

Sylvia from North Dublin is in her twenties and has been masturbating “for as long as I can remember”.

“I was very young,” she recalls. “I didn’t know what it was I was doing, but I understood that if I rubbed myself a certain way, it was a nice feeling. I didn’t think of it as sexual until much later.”

Once she realised what masturbation was, Sylvia had mixed feelings about the experience. “A lot of the conversation around it when I was a teenager was led by the guys I hung out with, and I soon picked up that it wasn’t exactly something you should be talking about too much.

“There was a fair bit of chat about porn and using it yourself, and I just had an instinct not to say anything about my own experiences.”

Sarah from Kildare is in her forties and recalls that orgasms were conspicuous by their absence in sex education at school. “We had the detailed biology class about the reproductive system and male ejaculation, but there was nothing about female orgasms,” she says. “I started reading Cosmo and there was a lot about achieving orgasms, but it was mainly focused on heterosexual sex. A lot of it was about pleasing him. There wasn’t much openness about female masturbation.

“I didn’t start masturbating until I was in my mid-twenties,” she adds. “I had broken up with my boyfriend of four years when I started it. It just never occurred to me to do it before then. It was something you never talked to anyone about.

“I wish there had been more talk about this stuff, and how enjoyable and positive it is for women, but there was a lot of shame around it. Ironically, I got my first vibrator as a gift from a guy I met in Australia that I had no romantic involvement with. It was great.”

Now a mother herself, Sarah is keen that her own pre-teen doesn’t have hang-ups about sex and pleasure. “We’ve watched certain things together and he sees all these memes and he’ll ask what an orgasm is. It’s not a hidden word. We keep the conversation at a level where we talk about what’s positive and what consent means.

“I’ve been thinking recently about my own experiences, and how if you look at mainstream Western [films], it all just goes straight to penetration during sex,” she adds. “I read a lot of Korean manga, which focuses on female pleasure and making your partner come. With my partner now, I’m always the first one to go [have an orgasm]. He says it’s more pleasurable for him this way, as things are wetter and warmer. I always put pressure on [myself to be] able to bring my partner to orgasm. If I can’t bring him to orgasm, I feel bad about myself.”

Ironically, Caroline, in her forties, was once married to a sexologist. This did not, as one might believe, automatically result in a satisfying sex life.

“The horrible thing was that he called me ‘frigid and Catholic’,” she admits. “It wasn’t enjoyable for him — it was almost a professional thing. The strange bit was that he wasn’t able to articulate himself. He just wanted me to be ‘more’. It wasn’t a very healthy relationship.

“My last partner taught me an awful lot about what I thought I liked. I thought I liked one type of sex and he was like, ‘You don’t.’

“I do wonder if there’s a shift going on with women of our generation,” she adds. “At one stage, we could lie back and think of Ireland and we weren’t expected to perform. We could take a back seat in bed. We didn’t have to be mother of the year and wife of the century — we could let the man take over. But I’m looking at the pornification of women and wondering, are women expected to be more porn-starry? I think the men of my age group are often looking for a porn star.”

Like many women, Caroline explored her own body in her teens. “It was a real ‘woo’ moment, like I didn’t know my body could do that,” she recalls. “My mum had me when she was 40 and she was fairly advanced for her time. I think she told me that women could have orgasms. She didn’t tiptoe around it and was very ‘off out and do your own thing’. She was probably trying to throw off her own sexual oppression.”

Liz, in her fifties, from Cork is happily married and has been for decades but notes: “I haven’t really had an orgasm that I didn’t do for myself. I don’t have orgasms during intercourse unless I masturbate. I find it too distracting. All through the years, I would masturbate during sex and that would be fine, but I’ve just gone totally off it with anyone else. It could be perimenopause-related but I have no interest. I’ll have to look into it, but it’s something I just keep booting down the road.

“I suppose, over time, couples do end up taking each other for granted,” she continues. “You’re just bored.

“I spoke about this with a friend recently, and she told me that she forgets about everything else and just enjoys herself during sex. She’s very lucky.”

I tell Liz about research carried out in 2017 by Victoria Milan, a dating website for people looking to have extramarital affairs. It found that, on average, Irish women were having 10.64 orgasms per week. Only the Belgian and French women were busier, enjoying 13.86 and 11.34 orgasms on average a week, respectively.

“Fair play to them,” she responds. “I do wonder where they find the time — and is this sex with someone else? If someone has a child and a life, it’s just another [task] to be hitting. If you’re taking care of family and jobs, your priorities change.”

Yet for women of all ages, changes might well be afoot. “When I was doing public talks about sex,” Keane says, “I’d absolutely always get an older woman who would hang back for a bit, then approach me and ask, ‘Can I talk to you about something?’ It was guaranteed at every public talk. They’d often tell me that they’d never spoken to anyone about the stuff, but they knew that, because they were in a safe space, they weren’t going to be judged. We definitely have a history of women being shamed for speaking about their sex lives but, happily, I think we’re getting better at it.”

* Jenny Keane is holding an Orgasm Online For Her Workshop on Saturday September 4. See jennykeane.com/events for details on how to book.

A glossary of Big-O terms

Energy orgasm — A study by US sexologists Beverly Whipple and Gina Ogden explored how women could reach a satisfying orgasm without genital stimulation.

Megagasm — The opposite of above. Everything is stimulated, and the orgasm, assisted and elongated by deep breathing, lasts longer and is super intense. So powerful, it can cause teeth to chatter in its aftermath.

Body-part-gasm — Where the stimulation of an erogenous zone (nipples, anal area, neck, feet, toes, etc.) causes orgasm, without genital sex happening.

Dreamgasm (or nocturnal orgasm) — Found by the Kinsey Report to affect 37pc of US women. They are an example of what sexologist Annie Sprinkle calls “energy orgasms”, in that they occur without sex.

Crygasm — Involuntary crying after orgasm, as tensions release. Quite common, but rarely portrayed culturally.

Coregasm — An orgasm that happens while exercising, particularly when challenging core abdominal muscles. One study showed that about 10pc of men and women experience it at least once. It can also happen during yoga.