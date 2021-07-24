| 14.8°C Dublin

The Big O and me… ‘I’d regularly get up in the morning and think, do you know what? I fancy an orgasm, and then head back to bed’

Many Irish women have been using lockdown to reconnect with their bodies, finding the time and space to navigate new pathways to sexual wellness. Tanya Sweeney signs up to an online orgasm workshop to find out how we are finally breaking the silence surrounding female pleasure

Self-pleasure educator Jenny Keane. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand

Self-pleasure educator Jenny Keane. Photograph: Mark Condren

Self-pleasure educator Jenny Keane. Photograph: Mark Condren

Tanya Sweeney

Even for June, this Saturday morning is unseasonably warm, but that hasn’t stopped more than 500 women — including myself — joining Jenny Keane’s online orgasm workshop. Though the majority of us are Irish, there are many others logging in from across the globe — New Zealand, Peru, Sydney, Germany, the UAE — eager to hear what wisdom Keane can impart on having orgasms, or possibly, having better, or different, orgasms. We join the almost 9,000 women who have benefited from Keane’s workshops, both online and in-studio. A professionally trained, trauma-informed tantra yoga teacher, Keane focuses on a more holistic approach to self-pleasure. But how does an online orgasm workshop even work? For a start, male partners/lovers are politely told to not attend, as this will be a safe space for women to explore themselves.

I always think [curiosity] is the most important quality when it comes to your sexuality, and how to embrace myself,” Keane says.

“One of the greatest meditations on self-love that you will ever know — and when so many of us are afflicted right now with self-loathing or lack of confidence, or even shame about our body functions and confusion about what sex and pleasure is — learning about self-pleasure as a practice becomes one of the most intense love affairs with yourself and with life that you will ever come to know.”

