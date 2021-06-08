The Bennifer effect: Can romance really work a second time round?

It was a throwback like no other when rumours emerged that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled a romance that many thought was long gone. Nearly two decades after their broken engagement, the two are reportedly enjoying a second chance at love. According to an insider, Affleck (48) reached out to check on Lopez (51) as a friend after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. It had been the first time in years that the two were both single.

To use a tired cliché, plenty of water has gone under the bridge since their 2004 break-up. In these waters there is an ex-husband (Marc Anthony), an ex-wife (Jennifer Garner), five children — Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben’s Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9) — the aforesaid fiancé, and a handful of other lovers. And despite Lopez calling her split with the actor her “first big heartbreak”, it would seem that the pair are older, wiser and in very different places now.

They’re not the only high-profile pair to reunite after a lengthy spell of going their separate ways. Justin Bieber (27) and wife Hailey (24) were romantically involved as teens before rekindling their romance in 2018. Britain’s Prince William (38) and Kate Middleton (39) may be the picture of marital bliss now, but they endured a shock split in 2007 before reuniting and announcing their engagement in 2010.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also broke up before reuniting and marrying in 2011. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/PA Wire

Prince William and Kate Middleton also broke up before reuniting and marrying in 2011. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/PA Wire

And in the wake of the recent Friends Reunion, fans are chomping at the bit at the possibility that Jennifer Aniston (52) and David Schwimmer (54) might do something about the mutual crushes they had on each other back in the 1990s.

According to relationship counsellor David Kavanagh, who runs Relationship Bootcamp courses online (relationshipbootcamp.ie), it’s not only possible to reunite with someone after a long time apart, but the relationship redux can actually be better than anyone bargained for. “I think it boils down to the original level of compatibility that the couple had,” he observes. “If they have the same belief systems and same value systems, but maybe their careers were in different places or someone had to travel, it can absolutely work.”

Relationship counsellor Annie Lavin (aka The Relationship Coach, therelationshipcoach.ie) notes that reuniting with an old flame can often have many advantages.

“It all depends on whether the reason you broke up has changed or if there is a willingness to work on the issue or problem,” she says. “You should also consider if your decision to rekindle is coming from a place of loneliness or true regret about ending the relationship.

“The advantage is you will have time to reflect on what does and does not work. You know one another and will be familiar with your unique relationship dynamics. Are you willing to discuss this as a couple and come up with some strategies to support you where you may struggle?”

“Big life changes can often make people re-evaluate their situations, and help people to grow and mature,” Kavanagh adds. “A big gap can make someone realise that they have been looking for someone just like [the person they were in love with years ago] and they never found them.

“Maturity also brings a new level of acceptance within yourself — you might be more sexually adventurous in your life, and you also have an appreciation for what matters.”

Anita Moore and John Lindsay, both living in Ashbourne in Co Meath, initially dated in 1988, when Anita was 18 and John was in his mid-20s.

Anita Moore and John Lindsay reunited after years apart. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Anita Moore and John Lindsay reunited after years apart. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“It was casual and not casual,” Anita (50) recalls. “We met up on the weekends in the pub and spent time together and went for the odd drive. It sort of fizzled out. John was a bit more settled, and I was only getting going.”

John (57) adds: “I was the lads’ lad, I was out drinking with the guys and having fun. I was mad into Anita, but I was torn between the wild party weekends and just having a laugh. When we were out dancing, I would just want to head to the chip shop and home.”

The couple reunited a few years later, but the relationship fizzled out again after two months. “It was the same thing — I was still in party mode,” Anita recalls.

They disappeared off ‘each other’s scenes’. John married and had two children, while Anita had a child of her own. They found each other through Facebook, and kept in friendly contact.

“We never really communicated outside of the odd post, but a couple of posts he put up made me wonder if he was OK. I messaged him and he told me he had split with his wife.”

Anita extended a supportive hand of friendship. They decided to meet as friends, but realised that the original spark that brought them together was very much intact.

“When we met up it was different — he was very much the same, but had a lot less hair,” laughs Anita. “We talked for ages. There were so many emotions on both sides. From that moment on I knew this was it, and that we’d be seeing a lot of each other.”

For John, the reunion felt easy and natural. “We just hit it off, and Anita kind of mammies you. She’s such a caring and nice person, so it was sort of perfect timing. I was going through an awful time and the reunion just happened. I would say we were both a little nervous for about a year, but it helped that we were on the same wavelength, with the same priorities in terms of elderly parents and kids. It just works. We were so smooth, it was unreal.

“We were both older and wiser and in a different headspace,” Anita adds. “The dynamic was the same but the relationship was different. A lifetime of experiences come into it. You know what you want and the way you want your life to be. You know pretty quickly whether it will work.”

Things have worked out brilliantly for Anita and John — they moved in together after rekindling their romance — but experts also make a note of caution.

“One of the big cons is that you might have forgotten some of the things that annoyed you,” reveals Kavanagh. “We look back on relationships with euphoric recall, and we tend to forget the negative. But you’ll soon find that the annoying little habits, like not paying for dinner or being mean with money, won’t have changed.”

Falling into old negative patterns or dynamics is certainly something that a reuniting couple should be mindful of.

“Expect that you will and build in a contingency plan,” notes Lavin. “This is the kind of task I carry out all the time in my work as a relationship coach, it’s a way to safe proof your relationship and may even ease some of your worries.”

“Couples take for granted the work involved in making a partnership work, and this applies to couples who have reunited too,” Kavanagh adds.

“I think being realistic about expectations is helpful. I think as much as you’ll love the initial phase of falling back in love again, remember the chemistry doesn’t last. You’ll have to do the hard work in relationships that you probably didn’t do the first time around.”