The Bennifer effect: Can romance really work a second time round?

Amid speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating again two decades after their engagement was called off, we find out what it takes to rekindle an old flame

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured in 2003. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Expand
Anita Moore and John Lindsay reunited after years apart. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Prince William and Kate Middleton also broke up before reuniting and marrying in 2011. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/PA Wire Expand

Tanya Sweeney

It was a throwback like no other when rumours emerged that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled a romance that many thought was long gone. Nearly two decades after their broken engagement, the two are reportedly enjoying a second chance at love. According to an insider, Affleck (48) reached out to check on Lopez (51) as a friend after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. It had been the first time in years that the two were both single.

To use a tired cliché, plenty of water has gone under the bridge since their 2004 break-up. In these waters there is an ex-husband (Marc Anthony), an ex-wife (Jennifer Garner), five children — Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben’s Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9) — the aforesaid fiancé, and a handful of other lovers. And despite Lopez calling her split with the actor her “first big heartbreak”, it would seem that the pair are older, wiser and in very different places now.

They’re not the only high-profile pair to reunite after a lengthy spell of going their separate ways. Justin Bieber (27) and wife Hailey (24) were romantically involved as teens before rekindling their romance in 2018. Britain’s Prince William (38) and Kate Middleton (39) may be the picture of marital bliss now, but they endured a shock split in 2007 before reuniting and announcing their engagement in 2010.

