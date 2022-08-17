| 15°C Dublin

Straight men, if you want to find love you’ll need to do better

Kate Ng

Heterosexual men are seeing fewer dating opportunities because women are demanding higher relationship standards. But, as Kate Ng says, isn’t it high time single men rose to the occasion instead of accusing women of being ‘too picky’?

It seems like it’s harder than ever to be a single heterosexual person looking for love. Judging by the endless dispatches from my female friends in the dating pool trenches, finding a single man who is not An Arsehole is akin to staying cool during this heatwave: impossible. These friends report being patronised, fetishised or insulted by potential dates, who apparently think this is how they are going to find the woman of their dreams.

It should be no surprise, then, that an article going viral from Psychology Today has found that it’s a shift towards healthy relationship standards that poses the biggest hurdle for heterosexual single men right now. The article, titled “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men”, intended to highlight a growing problem – a 2020 study which found that loneliness is greater in men than in women, with young men most vulnerable to becoming lonely. But, as one Twitter user pointed out, one of the points in the article is that this loneliness has been exacerbated by the diminishing dating opportunities for men as women seek those higher standards. Cue the pile on.

