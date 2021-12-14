| -0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Some of the best orgasms I've had happened when no one was even touching me’

Tantric massage practitioner Lynne Boles works with men, women and couples who want to tune into their bodies and awaken their sexual energy

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell

/

Lynne Boles, Tantric massage therapist. Photo: Brian Farrell

Katie Byrne Email

‘I was nearly 55 when I discovered Tantra. At the time I was beginning to realise that sex, no matter who it was with, was just the same thing. All my life, in every sexual relationship I was ever in, I wasn’t receiving. And women are made to receive.

As I got older, I started to explore spirituality and seek more rewarding love-making sessions. And I began to realise that love is a state of being and comes from within, not from or for someone else.

Most Watched

Privacy