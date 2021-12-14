‘Some of the best orgasms I've had happened when no one was even touching me’

‘I was nearly 55 when I discovered Tantra. At the time I was beginning to realise that sex, no matter who it was with, was just the same thing. All my life, in every sexual relationship I was ever in, I wasn’t receiving. And women are made to receive.

As I got older, I started to explore spirituality and seek more rewarding love-making sessions. And I began to realise that love is a state of being and comes from within, not from or for someone else.

At first, I went to a couple of Tantric massage practitioners. A Tantric massage is generally full-body and incorporates breath work, eye gazing and, in some cases, massage of the genitals. For me, this was an incredible healing practice.

Then, in June 2013, I discovered energy orgasms, which are orgasms without touch. I learned to use my sexual energy for healing. I had previously completed a course in bio energy healing, so I knew this was potentially an incredible healing modality.

After my first energetic orgasm, I knew this was the something different I was seeking. I owned a jewellery shop and business was doing well but something was pulling me away. So I sold the business and waited until I gave birth to an amazing new life and career.

Nowadays, when I work with clients, I use very specific techniques to unblock negative patterns in their body. I also teach clients how to move sexual energy through their body. Most people don’t realise that they can utilise their sexual energy to heal their body, to bring more love into their heart, for more creativity, for enlightenment. You visualise it in your mind and, with your breath and imagination, you bring it to wherever your body needs it.

When I give a massage, I start by really relaxing the body to the point of total bliss with a small bit of arousal. Once the client turns around, they pretty much sit on my lap with their feet behind me so that I have access all the way from their face to their feet. Eye contact is huge but too many times what people do, especially when they’re about to orgasm, is turn away and close their eyes.

When you gaze into each other’s eyes, it does a couple of things: It slows down the man because it’s harder to ejaculate when you’re being witnessed. For a woman, it does something completely different. It makes her feel loved and connected. Women need this to let go of all their inhibitions.

We also change the positioning. People have a tendency to stretch out their legs and tense up when they feel they are going to have an orgasm. Not tensing makes the energy flow freer throughout the body, not just localised in the genitals, and makes for much more satisfying orgasms.

We work on the breath too. People have a tendency to breathe fast when they’re having sex so I get them to slow down their breathing.

During a Tantric massage, everything is slowed down, particularly the arousal process, and this is where men learn how to separate orgasm from ejaculation, as they are actually two different occurrences. A man can learn how to have multiple orgasms and orgasms that last up to 30 minutes long.

Men get too excited about the concept of being able to have sex. For them, it always feels like they’re begging for sex. And you want to know why? It’s because, when men are growing up, they’re told to shove down their emotions. Be a big boy! Don’t cry, and don’t you get angry!

They aren’t loved and cuddled enough. And then, in later years, they’re taught that sex is their only way of getting fulfilment. They don’t realise there are other ways of finding that love from within.

Ultimately, there are only four things you can do in any sexual situation: Give, receive, take and allow. But 99.9pc of the time, men are taking and women are allowing.

And this is why women, after a long time of being with the same person, start to feel bored. They start to feel like somebody is taking from them. And when you start to feel like someone is taking from you, you start to go off wanting to have sex with them, because it feels like a chore.

I often talk to clients, particularly male clients, about learning to give without wanting anything in return. A lot of guys think they are giving. They say, ‘I make sure she comes first’, but the key word there is ‘first’, because he’s looking for something in return. And when you’re expecting something in return, it’s not giving, it’s taking.

If a guy can learn to give without expecting anything in return, just watch what happens. The woman becomes so sexual and high vibrational that most men don’t recognise their partners. It’s a whole different ball game!

A lot of people think men are more sexual and that’s a big fallacy. Women are actually much more sexual than men. It’s just that we’ve been stifled for so long through the patriarchal society that’s been in place for thousands of years.

We as women are capable of at least 16 different kinds of orgasms and one of them is through the skin. Why men don’t want to explore that is beyond me.

When it comes to arousal, women need loving touch in the beginning. Yet the first places a man will go to on a woman’s body are her nipples, clitoris and inside her.

I always advise them to wait to go to those places for at least an hour. Go to her hair, her face, her ears, her neck, her lips, her décolletage, the side of her waist… there are so many primary erogenous zones on a woman’s body, but men pretty much ignore them. Sometimes they might give a woman a foot rub, but really, most men ignore the rest of the body and concentrate on the nipples and vulva.

We have the capability to do all kinds of things with our sexual energy. Some of the best orgasms I’ve ever had happened when nobody was even touching me! Energetic orgasms are way better than sex as most people know it. You’re in your own space and you’re just receiving. It is the most glorious thing that anyone can ever experience.

I recently experienced a mind-blowing orgasm at an all-woman workshop. A woman touched me in some places, but not my genitals, and it was ‘holy shit!’ stuff. I had a ‘throatgasm’.

Love is not outside of us or for someone else, like we’re taught from the beginning of our life. Love comes from within, and the sooner we realise this, the better.”

lovedakinibelle.net

As told to Katie Byrne