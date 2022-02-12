‘Single people are exhausted’ - The experts give their advice on love and dating in 2022

Restrictions are easing, nightlife is reopening and, Valentine’s Day aside, there’s a faint whisper of love in the air.

As we emerge slowly and steadily from lockdown, our priorities are once again shifting. Personal relationships with family, friends and colleagues have been brought into sharp focus — and our love lives are now front and centre.

Those who are partnered up — and who made it through the last two years — are readjusting to a world where candlelit dinners and romantic getaways are back on the table (and sweatpants are very much not).

Single people, meanwhile, are readying themselves for the post-pandemic dating scene and a world in which finding love feels more like a distinct possibility and less like an aberration.

Looking for love at the height of the pandemic wasn’t easy, and nobody knows this better than Mairéad Loughman. The Mullingar-born matchmaker and dating coach has sent over 7,000 people on dates and has plenty to say about the issues singletons faced during lockdown when me meet in her office in Dublin’s Merrion Square.

“I think single people are exhausted,” she tells me. “They’re swiping endlessly and possibly not getting much luck from it.

“What a lot of people don’t know about dating apps is that there can very often be inactive profiles, which can make it twice as exhausting. People are sending messages to people who aren’t getting back to them and that’s disheartening. People are being ghosted and I think that’s the real low point of any sort of dating.

“Some stats suggest that 30pc of people on dating sites are married,” she continues. “And especially during lockdown, a lot of my clients told me that a huge amount of the people they were talking to online turned out to be in relationships.”

Mairead Loughman. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Loughman travels the country to vet all of her potential clients face to face. She thinks online dating is the “worst thing to ever happen to romance”, but she concedes that single people “need to embrace it to a certain extent” and use apps more effectively.

“You should only be using online dating as a tool to meet people in real life,” she says. “From the time you start talking to them, you should be available to meet them for a date as soon as possible. If it goes over 30 days and you haven’t met them, then you need to stop communicating and move on.

“Sometimes people meet people online and they get a good banter going. They send 200 or 300 messages in the first few days, but none of that matters,” she says. “Unless you’re looking for a pen pal, and not a romantic partner, that’s a fake connection. You have to meet someone in real life to figure out if you have real chemistry.

“I once met a gentleman who told me that he chatted away to a woman he met online every weekend,” she continues. “They talked on WhatsApp and shared YouTube videos and they basically had a virtual date every Saturday night — but they had never actually met. To me, that’s not dating. It’s loneliness more than anything else. And that’s half the reason why I set up my business, Love HQ.”

Loughman, a former financial adviser, was matchmaking long before she made it her professional career. “I always did a little matchmaking with anyone I met along the way. And the people I was matching were moving in with each other and getting married.”

She got a lot of pleasure out of playing Cupid, she adds, and when she moved to Tipperary in 2017, she started taking on clients.

A few months later, she launched Table for Six, a singles event that involved sending three single men and three single women on dinner dates across Ireland.

They were difficult to organise, especially when Covid struck, but the structure worked and people enjoyed the informal nature of the evenings.

Sometimes they had what she used to call “magic tables”, where all three women would match with all three men. Sometimes they had one particularly eligible person.

“We would very often have three guys asking to meet one girl again, or three girls asking to meet a guy again.”

And sometimes the connections were more platonic in nature. “A man contacted us recently and said, ‘I just want to let you know that I got married, but not to someone I met on Table for Six, to someone I met in a bar later that night. But one of the guys I met at Table for Six became my best friend and he was best man at my wedding.’”

Today, Loughman’s attention is focused firmly on her matchmaking service. Her clients come from every walk of life and include “teachers, nurses, farmers, people with their own radio shows, TV presenters and politicians”.

“A lot of my clients are successful in life and they don’t want their staff or family members to see them on a dating app — so they like that our service is 100pc confidential,” she says.

“I also get a lot of widows — and young widows whose partners passed away when they were in their 20s or 30s. They’re trying to be respectful to their late partners’ families so, again, they don’t want to be seen on dating apps.”

Loughman’s business is four times busier now than it was pre-pandemic and the age profile of her clients is getting younger, too. “It used to be 28 upwards but now we’re getting clients from 24 upwards. They are professionals, a lot of them are into personal development and they’re being proactive about what they want.”

The oldest person she has matched was 83. And while most of her male clients are “very realistic” about the age profile they’d like to be paired with, she sometimes has to manage their expectations.

“There are some men who would consider themselves to be quite charismatic and the type of lady they’re looking for wouldn’t be quite suited to them… that type of lady may not be attracted to them, basically.

“I would sometimes ask people what number they would give themselves out of 10, as a whole person coming dating. Sometimes people would say they’re a five or a six, and they’re easier to manage, but some people would give themselves an eight or a nine and you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Hmm, really?’”

Some clients send her photographs of the type of person they’re looking for. “I have to tell them, in a kind way, ‘That sort of girl doesn’t want to go out with you.’”

Female clients sometimes send her photographs of singer and mental health advocate Niall Breslin to give her a better sense of the type of person they’d like to meet. “Sometimes I have to remind them that it’s a dating agency and not a modelling agency…”

She also likes to understand what her clients don’t want in a partner. Common deal breakers include children — “whether or not they want to have children and whether they already have children” — and smoking.

“Smoking would be as big a deal breaker as children,” she says, “especially if someone they know has passed away from a smoking-related disease.”

Loughman meets with up to 12 potential clients a day and she doesn’t mince her words. She has given her male clients suggestions for more dating-appropriate clothing and eyewear, and she always tells them to pay the bill on a first date. She recently told a female client that her 10-year-old dating profile photo was a form of “catfishing”.

In other cases, she has suggested that prospective clients seek the help of a therapist before they go looking for love. “Some people need to work on their past relationship traumas before they start dating.”

There is no secret sauce to matchmaking, Loughman says. And while she has had a lot of success and been invited to a “record number” of weddings this year, she doesn’t make any promises and admits that she cannot match everyone.

To her, dating is a numbers game — but you can increase the likelihood of the odds going in your favour. As for dating clichés, she doesn’t really go there. If you told her there were “plenty more fish in the sea”, she’d probably ask what type of fishing rod you were using…

Ultimately, she’s a proponent of active dating over passive dating and she believes those trying to find love on the post-pandemic dating scene need to remember that they’ve lost two years.

“If you were a lady of 39 and now you’re 41, that’s a huge difference,” she says. “Before lockdown, one, max two, of my clients had gotten their eggs frozen. Now I would probably meet 30 ladies a week who have done it.

“But I have a little bit of a feeling that a lot of them are having their eggs frozen and buying time, but they’re not actively dating. If you’re buying time, you have to do something with that time.”

Similarly, she’s meeting more men who are being proactive about their fertility. “They’ve researched the declining quality of male sperm as they get older and they’ve chosen to have their sperm frozen. I’m also hearing from men who are looking into surrogacy.

“Obviously, the most important thing we have in life is time,” she continues. “So I always tell people to make decisions a little faster. I’m not saying that you should know if you want to marry a person at the end of a first date, but I am saying that you should ask yourself: ‘Do I want to see this person one more time?’”

While lockdown was tough on single people, the last two years also brought its own set of challenges for those in relationships. Some couples reported better sex and a deeper level of intimacy, but others were dealing with close-quarters conflict, complacency and a general decrease in libido.

“There are definitely those who have really struggled,” says psychosexual and relationship therapist Aoife Drury. “Covid can almost put a magnifying glass in front of the aspects that were already present and add fuel to the fire of issues that were already there.

Annie Lavin, 'The Relationship Coach'

“I was speaking to a divorce lawyer recently and separations are mushrooming,” she says, “and people in my line of work are definitely seeing an increase in couples reaching out to us.”

Drury says she likes to get back to basics when she’s working with couples who are experiencing difficulties. “It’s about getting to know each other better, and knowing themselves better,” she explains. “I think that’s what ultimately gets lost.

“I try to help couples get back to active listening, and noticing the difference between really hearing what the other person is experiencing or just being ready to give an answer.”

For couples therapist, singles coach and relationship skills educator Annie Lavin, aka ‘The Relationship Coach’, good relationships require a certain amount of acceptance.

Peaks and troughs are inevitable in long-term relationships, she says, “but you can learn how to navigate them by investing in knowledge to understand yourself and your relationship.

“Unfortunately, most of us never received this education formally, so it is our responsibility to learn in adulthood if we want to create healthy relationships.”

For Lavin, the cornerstones of strong relationships include taking responsibility for what is yours, making time for one another, daily acts of appreciation and gratitude, and relational skills such as effective communication and boundary setting. “Overall, bringing an attitude of ‘we are in this together’ is one of the good habits I see with the couples I meet in my private practice.”

Sex and relationship therapist Aoife Drury

By contrast, she thinks selfishness, or “holding a single-minded lens”, can lead to problems. Likewise, “not knowing your inner self and in turn not being able to take responsibility for what is yours” is often a cause of conflict.

Love is something we must practise, she adds. “It is not enough to say the words ‘I love you’; you must demonstrate your love in whatever way your partner feels loved.”

Both Lavin and Drury are fans of Gary Chapman’s The Five Love Languages, which digs deep into the different ways we express and experience love.

The primary love languages are “acts of service, gift-giving, physical touch, quality time and words of affirmation”, but when couples speak different languages, things can get lost in translation.

“It’s about asking yourself, ‘How can I support my partner better in displaying their [love language] but, equally, what do I need and how does that look?” says Drury.

When a person’s primary love language is gift-giving, they perceive the giving and receiving of presents as an expression of love. Almost 20pc of people are in this category but Drury says this particular love language can come with negative connotations. “There’s this notion that you want expensive things or it needs to be something lavish. But actually, a bunch of flowers doesn’t have to mean going to some big, fancy shop; it could mean getting some daffodils from Tesco.”

Drury is also a fan of The Gottman Institute, which promotes a research-based approach to relationships. She encourages her clients to sign up for their email newsletter and she advises them to pay attention to what Dr John Gottman calls “bids”. These verbal or non-verbal gestures, which can range from a gripe about work to a seating position on the sofa, signal a need for attention — but sometimes we miss them.

Dr Gottman also famously described the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” in long-term relationships as “criticism, defensiveness, contempt, and stonewalling”. But perhaps there’s a fifth horseman — our digital devices…

Lockdowns led to increased screen time and many of us are now in intimate relationships with our smartphones. It’s a common cause of relationship conflict, says Drury, who suggests regular “no-phone nights” for couples. “The trick is to try and make these nights different so that it’s not just a Netflix binge. Maybe play Jenga or pick out a theme of cuisine that means teamwork is involved.”

In other cases, she encourages her clients to take a deeper look at their relationship with their phone. “Is there an escapism with it?” she asks. “Is there a sense of preoccupation or deflection or perhaps even avoidance? Tap into the reasons as to why you might be picking up your phone rather than turning to your partner.”

Working from home is another source of relationship strain, especially when bedrooms become offices. Drury recommends turning off work phones at a certain time and keeping the bedroom as a space for sleeping and sex. “When we think about sex, it’s really difficult to switch off if you look at the corner of your room and it’s reminding you of your to-do list.”

Many couples reported lower libidos during lockdown, she continues, but open communication can help get a sex life back on track. “One of the first things I would say is, ‘What does good sex look like to you?’ Relate back over a duration of time or even over your lifespan to those times you really enjoyed it. Was there an atmosphere? Was there a specific touch or position? Were there aspects of control or intimacy? Was there a kink that was involved in it?

“And then reflect on the not-so-good times. What was it about those times that weren’t so good? When you look at the discrepancy between those times, maybe that could be telling you what you enjoy and what we call your ‘erotic values’?

If a couple has stopped having sex, Drury might introduce her tailored version of Sensate Focus, a sex-therapy technique introduced by Masters and Johnson in the 1960s. “It really focuses on being more in tune with each other and connecting through different types of touch. It’s over eight to nine weeks and, particularly for straight couples, it can take the pressure off penetration. It slowly builds up to penetration but it ultimately realises that it’s not the be-all and end-all.”

We can’t separate what’s happening inside the bedroom from what’s happening outside the bedroom, Drury adds. “There’s an interconnectedness between the two and they play off each other.” And sometimes, when the sexual side of things resolves, everything else does “because the couple feels more connected”.

It just goes to show that relationships can be strengthened, nourished and, yes, even fixed, but as with everything else, it requires work.

“Anyone who shows up to learn more about themselves is always going to bring more to relationships,” says Lavin. “Seeking help does not herald the end of a relationship. It’s the space you go to upskill and learn more about how to maintain your love.”