‘Single people are exhausted’ - The experts give their advice on love and dating in 2022

As we emerge from lockdown, it’s clear the love landscape has shifted for everyone, from singletons searching for ‘the one’ to couples trying to reignite their passion. We asked a matchmaker, relationship coach and sex therapist how to find — and keep love in 2022

Mairéad Loughman, the Mullingar-born matchmaker and dating coach. Photo: Ruth Medjber Expand
Mairéad Loughman, the Mullingar-born matchmaker and dating coach. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Sex and relationship therapist Aoife Drury

Annie Lavin, &lsquo;The Relationship Coach&rsquo;

Katie Byrne Email

Restrictions are easing, nightlife is reopening and, Valentine’s Day aside, there’s a faint whisper of love in the air.

As we emerge slowly and steadily from lockdown, our priorities are once again shifting. Personal relationships with family, friends and colleagues have been brought into sharp focus — and our love lives are now front and centre.

