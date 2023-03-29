| 13.6°C Dublin

Should we be concerned by the rise in choking during sex?

  • An American survey found  21pc of women reported having been choked during sex and a fifth of men reported they had choked a partner during sex
Eloise Hendy

It’s impressive to me how many men have done it without checking,” 29-year-old Anna (not her real name) tells me, when I ask her how she feels about choking during sex. “I distinctly remember thinking ‘I wonder what I responded to that read as consent to that?’. Was it rough kissing? Something else?”

The thing is, Anna isn’t averse to choking, at least in theory. “There’s no doubt that power and sex are related,” she says. “We can all enjoy giving up power, taking it, feeling it”. But, she stresses, “it has to be our power. You have to be choosing to play with it.”

