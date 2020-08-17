| 15.5°C Dublin

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating Expand

Question: I have taken a step back in my career to spend time with my three children. I am happy with my decision for the family, and also from the point of view that I am less harried and tired, but I am less delighted with the change in my personality. Previous to this, all the time I would spend with my kids was 'quality' time - stories, days out at weekends etc. Now I find I spend more time giving out to them than anything else. Telling them to pick up their toys, to stop fighting, to share, to have manners and so on. The other day my eldest girl told me she had got into trouble at camp and she looked terrified of me when she did so. I miss being the person who did all the fun stuff but I thought it was important to be more present with the kids. Have I made a terrible mistake?

Answer: You made this huge life decision for you and your family and it isn't until you are in it, that you can know what it is actually like. On the days when you were juggling work meetings and getting the kids out to school, it made sense that if work was gone life would have to be easier, right? Wrong - and so disappointing that it's not all picnics and home-baking but more like you pulling your hair out by 9.30am as you pick up their things off the floor again. Parenting is relentless.

The hard part is disliking who you feel you have become. When your own voice annoys you, I know you don't want to be giving out. It's the painful cognitive dissonance that occurs between the discrepancy of how you are behaving, feeling and thinking and how you want to be. The bigger the gap the more disconnected from yourself you feel. For all the minding and care that you do, you have to make you a priority. Easier said than done, I know, but let's put some realistic strategies in place.