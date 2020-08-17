Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: I have taken a step back in my career to spend time with my three children. I am happy with my decision for the family, and also from the point of view that I am less harried and tired, but I am less delighted with the change in my personality. Previous to this, all the time I would spend with my kids was 'quality' time - stories, days out at weekends etc. Now I find I spend more time giving out to them than anything else. Telling them to pick up their toys, to stop fighting, to share, to have manners and so on. The other day my eldest girl told me she had got into trouble at camp and she looked terrified of me when she did so. I miss being the person who did all the fun stuff but I thought it was important to be more present with the kids. Have I made a terrible mistake?

Answer: You made this huge life decision for you and your family and it isn't until you are in it, that you can know what it is actually like. On the days when you were juggling work meetings and getting the kids out to school, it made sense that if work was gone life would have to be easier, right? Wrong - and so disappointing that it's not all picnics and home-baking but more like you pulling your hair out by 9.30am as you pick up their things off the floor again. Parenting is relentless.

The hard part is disliking who you feel you have become. When your own voice annoys you, I know you don't want to be giving out. It's the painful cognitive dissonance that occurs between the discrepancy of how you are behaving, feeling and thinking and how you want to be. The bigger the gap the more disconnected from yourself you feel. For all the minding and care that you do, you have to make you a priority. Easier said than done, I know, but let's put some realistic strategies in place.

Becoming a mother is such a huge identity shift and one that is in constant review and change. The perfect example of this is lying in bed feeling guilty having been angry with one or all of them during the day and vowing that you will never do that again only to find yourself doing just that the very next morning. And on the cycle continues. Identify the emotions that have been present for you. Go somewhere you can't be disturbed and bring a pen, paper and a tea or coffee if you like. From your words I hear frustration, anger, irritation and tiredness (read exhaustion). On top of this, is there a sense of feeling unseen, unheard and unappreciated which may at first feel at odds if you are arguing all the time? It may also feel this way as you are having the same arguments but no one seems to see or hear you. Invisible is what I hear, as you wonder to yourself, 'Where did I go? Who is this person?' If you find your voice is raising, ask why. Are you sick of hearing yourself say the same thing over and over? I think that's the part that irks at the heart of the invisible mother. The torture of knowing you are angry but also so upset that you are. We support children and their development so much (and rightly so) but I think it is sorely lacking for parents. Who minds the parents? You need to. So, what to do. At work, you wouldn't accept the work conditions that perhaps you allow within your home. Let's do a comparison check. At work, did you take a break? Go to the toilet uninterrupted? Break up fights between your colleagues (pinching, he took my toys/my pen, she looked at me). Did your colleagues interrupt you incessantly demanding drinks and treats, now? The invisible mum needs to create visible boundaries with consequences for the children. But first, let's pull in some 'love bombing'. This is uninterrupted time with your kids, the ideal is 15 minutes. This can be hard to achieve, as the others will sniff out that their sibling is getting special mom-time. Whenever and wherever you can, bring back some quality time into your daily parenting. This could simply be listening to a very non-linear nonsensical conversation that only requires your full attention. Increase cuddles and chats and or sitting beside them as they play. Bring some of the fun back in. This may mean other things don't get done but we can't have perfect parenting or homes. Let's walk towards 'good enough.' I'm not one for empty analogies but the hard question is, 'How empty is your cup?' No other role in your life demands as much. We have to bring the quality back in, and this will mean a whole re-think on the home rules. This is hard work but routine and rules need to be your best friends. You may have all of these already in place but you need to run an unemotional performance appraisal. So, ask yourself the following: ⬤What is not working right now? ⬤What needs to change? ⬤What do you need help with? ⬤Then answer the 4 Ws - who, when, where and why. This plan needs to be on the wall, from cleaning up after themselves and consequences to fighting and quality time together. Then build in some restorative time for you. A chat with a friend on the phone, a quiet coffee, a walk, your exercise, a hobby (yes, really). This calendar needs to go on the wall and it is the template you have to abide by specifically for 'you time'. Trust me, I know there is no magical parenting hack, it is a balancing act, you just have to bring you back into the centre to re-centre. If you have a query for this page email allisonk@independent.ie