'My wife is not dealing with her grief and has let herself go'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Seeing a professional can proivide support through the emotional turmoil of bereavement Expand

Allison Keating

Q Over recent years my wife has suffered the loss of family and close friends, and some of the losses have been sudden and unexpected. I have regularly made efforts to coax her to have some form of bereavement counselling in whatever format she would be most comfortable with, either face-to-face, on the phone, online and she has always been very resistant to it.

She is a highly-strung individual who suffers from health issues. We have children, all well past the nappies stage, who are great, self-sufficient kids.

She doesn't work and is often on social media for very long periods and yet does not find the time to clean up, nor to shower herself, nor to regularly take her medication.