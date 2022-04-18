| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My husband and I don’t wear wedding rings – am I really giving him ‘permission to cheat’?

He’s here beside me because he wants to be, because he makes that commitment every day

Expand

Close

Hannah Grieco

I married my husband in the summer of 2006, after two years of dating and then living together. The engagement ring he bought me was expensive and oh-so shiny – a ring I had waited my whole life to receive.

I posted photos of it on Facebook and proudly displayed my jewellery at the request of friends. I’d spent my childhood dreaming of weddings, and, more importantly, of unconditional love, of being “just right” for someone. To me, his proposal meant I’d finally found what I’d been missing in my life: someone who would love me for ever.

Most Watched

Privacy