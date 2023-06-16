My fiancé lied to me about going to a strip club — then I found out his lap dances cost as much as my wedding dress

He only admitted it after I found his credit card statement

Is the partner's strong feelings regarding the strip club visit coming from deeper underlying issues? Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images

Katie Byrne

My fiancé went to a strip club as part of a stag party. I asked him if he was going to go to one before the trip and he said definitely not.