My fiancé lied to me about going to a strip club — then I found out his lap dances cost as much as my wedding dress
He only admitted it after I found his credit card statement
Katie Byrne
My fiancé went to a strip club as part of a stag party. I asked him if he was going to go to one before the trip and he said definitely not.
