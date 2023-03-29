| 13.1°C Dublin

My dad was asexual. I wish he could have told me before he died

Oliver Keens

Well, I’ve never told you this before, but your father was asexual. We made you, and then... nothing. I was worried you might be... the same as your father’

In the midst of a slow and tumultuous mid-pandemic break-up with my partner, there was an evening when I couldn’t take it any more and had to get out. I ended up at my mum’s house, a few miles away. I got there around midnight, in a state.

My mum – who has never been much of a drinker – acknowledged the seriousness of the situation by rummaging in an obscure drawer before offering some unidentifiable brown liquor from a dusty bottle. And so, we sat in silence, until eventually she said: “I hate to ask you this, but... do you still have sexual desire?” I said “Yes”, and she shivered with relief. “Oh thank GOD,” she said. Why did she ask? “Well, I’ve never told you this before, but your father was asexual. We made you, and then... nothing. I was worried you might be... the same as your father.”

