Married people who have affairs don’t regret it and don’t think it hurts their marriage, research finds
Allison Bray
So-called ‘love rats’ are having the last laugh, with few regrets, a new study reveals.
Latest Sex & Relationships
Married people who have affairs don’t regret it and don’t think it hurts their marriage, research finds
Ask Allison: My sister-in-law monopolises my wife with her problems – how do I ask my wife to put us first?
Dear Mary: My girlfriend is related to my kids. I’m worried people will disapprove
Asking for a friend: ‘My boyfriend and I have always had amazing sex, but lately I feel icky and just can’t enjoy it. Why?’
Dear Mary: My mother and sisters mock me and ostracise me
Asking for a friend: ‘I’ve been sleeping with my ex but being friends with benefits is just making me feel lonelier’
‘I still do’: Why these Irish couples decided to renew their wedding vows after years of marriage
Shakira took on the ‘scorned woman’ role, and promptly set fire to it
Dear Mary: Why can’t men wear women’s clothes without stigma?
Brighid McLaughlin: ‘To any woman thinking of marrying a man with stepchildren, my pal has only one word of advice – run’
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
Cabinet briefing: energy grants for firms extended until end of July; protections for seasonal workers; Tuam chair chosen
Ireland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday
Latest NewsMore
Oprah Winfrey says new remake of The Color Purple is a ‘culminating life moment’
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Dublin cafe delights at Ian’s Kitchen and Vanilla Pod
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Ask the GP: My 10-year-old gets stabbing pains in her vagina. What could this be?
‘Masterpiece isn’t a word to be bandied around lightly, but that’s what this penultimate episode of Succession was’
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
Kirsty Blake Knox: Seven ways RTÉ and Patrick Kielty can (and should) revamp The Late Late Show
Jennifer Rubin: Ignoring Republicans is a risk, so Biden’s best outcome on debt ceiling is a bipartisan deal
Parmy Olson: AI is a game-changer for today – we can fixate on the future further down the line