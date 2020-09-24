Let’s talk about casual sex: Flings in the age of Covid-19

The UK government this week updated their covid guidelines, allowing couples in an “established relationship” to meet up to have sex; however, casual sex continues to be banned for the Brits.

Earlier this year our own Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, got in on the act when he agreed that proposals from the Dutch government about finding a “sex buddy” was “good public health advice” in the current climate.

Prior to the pandemic relationships were already falling out of fashion. As the self-declared “swipe right” generation we had embraced a world of no-strings-attached sex. For many of us, the established relationships we had were with casual partners.

‘Sex Buddies’, ‘Friends with Benefits’, ‘Booty calls’, ‘Netflix and chill’… casual sex is ideal for those who want to enjoy a fling without having to follow a traditional relationship rulebook. Having myself had my share of ‘situation- ships’, I – like many other singles – am now wondering what exactly the rules are when it comes to casual sex.

Before the closure of clubs like Dublin’s Copper Face Jacks the rules were simple. A successful night would either result in phone numbers being exchanged with hope of a future meeting or an awkward cup of tea in the morning – followed swiftly by getting lost on the journey home.

Now – as we struggle to negotiate socially -distant dating, fights with house-mates about visitors and nights in rather than nights out – it seems casual sex may have had its day.

Anyone who has had a “fun buddy” will know it’s usually best to adopt a don’t ask don’t tell policy. I have yet to meet someone who is totally cool with hearing about their casual partner’s previous or other late-night dials. Now the idea of allowing someone into your bedroom without a conversation about their other social interactions seems daunting and ill advised.

One of the big appeals of casual sex is it can be had without the depth of knowledge one would usually expect to have with a long-term partner. Will we now have to think about conducting our own version of contact tracing every time we venture out on a Tinder date?

The golden rule of sex that is to remain casual is do not catch feelings.

Casual sex, hooking up, one-night stands, should all do what they say on the tin. Trying to forge a long-term romance from a fling is usually a non-starter that wastes time, tears and pinot grigio.

Prior to covid, emotional investment in casual flings could be kept at bay by the knowledge that someone more suitable might be just around the corner. However, now the danger is that a casual set up could result in a splurge of misdirected feelings as we try and shake off the worry that that corner has suddenly become very far away.

Hopefully, in time, the rules surrounding sex will become clearer; however, for now I would wish good luck to anyone thinking of “going Dutch”, casual sex for me has lost its appeal.