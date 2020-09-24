| 10.5°C Dublin

Let’s talk about casual sex: Flings in the age of Covid-19

Róisin Davis

While the pandemic has put a halt to the dating lives of many singles here in Ireland, casual sex has found its way into the public discussion

&quot;Anyone who has had a 'fun buddy' will know it&rsquo;s usually best to adopt a don&rsquo;t ask don&rsquo;t tell policy.&quot; (stock photo) Expand

&quot;Anyone who has had a 'fun buddy' will know it&rsquo;s usually best to adopt a don&rsquo;t ask don&rsquo;t tell policy.&quot; (stock photo)

The UK government this week updated their covid guidelines, allowing couples in an “established relationship” to meet up to have sex; however, casual sex continues to be banned for the Brits.

Earlier this year our own Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, got in on the act when he agreed that proposals from the Dutch government about finding a “sex buddy” was “good public health advice” in the current climate.

Prior to the pandemic relationships were already falling out of fashion. As the self-declared “swipe right” generation we had embraced a world of no-strings-attached sex. For many of us, the established relationships we had were with casual partners.

