'It's like being pen pals!' – how Ireland's dating culture is changing under quarantine

A makeover for modern dating landscape has been long overdue.

The instant gratification from apps has changed the mise-en-scène in which single people have found themselves, at times dulling the ability to forge genuine connections.

While Ireland remains under Government-directed quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical dating scene has ground to a halt – and so has the conveyor belt culture of courtship.

With these self-isolating times, there is no option to ‘Netflix and chill’ and so people seeking interpersonal connections have had to become creative.

Thomas Crosse (32), a radio broadcaster with FM104, said he’s enjoying the long-term conversations that have emerged as a result of social distancing directives.

“Since the quarantine, you’re stuck in your house with nothing else to do but talk. When someone has run out of conversation with their friends, you strike up conversations on dating apps like you wouldn’t before,” he told the Irish Independent. “It’s like being pen pals!

“You’re matching with people who you would have previously swiped left on. During the first couple of conversations, you know if there’s a connection and whether to continue or not. I haven’t met anyone in person yet obviously, but I’ve had wine dates over WhatsApp video calls.

“You might be in genuine conversation with three or four people and ask questions about their day, finding out things you never would have found out previously. Everybody is so bored at this stage that they’re happy to talk about anything,” he added.

Mr Crosse said the self-isolation means thinking outside the box and building the foundations of a friendship first; a return to old-fashioned ideals.

“This is a challenging time for everyone. In dating, you must put effort in a conversation and make it last. You can have more craic with someone over voice notes and on FaceTime. You’re chatting to them as a person; as a friend.

“If, and when, you meet by the time this is all over, you’ve skipped four steps in the dating process and will already know them quite well,” he says.

Similarly, Nadia El Ferdaoussi (33), a travel writer from Tallaght, Dublin, said she’s enjoying the “forced alone time” that she can guiltlessly revel reacquainting herself with…herself.

“It’s not like I was actively dating before this, so I wasn’t meeting up with anybody before quarantine that suddenly I can’t see. Some guys on Tinder have changed their bios to say, ‘Let’s meet in 2022’ and make a joke of it,” she explained.

“I think it’s better now though because you can speak to someone without the pressure of meeting up. You can get to know someone a bit better now that we have this time. But really, my feeling is that I’m very happy to be single right now.”

“I can’t imagine being stuck 24/7 with anyone in my past relationships. It’s the ultimate time to be selfish: I can be as quiet or as loud as I’d like, cook what I like, watch what I want on TV; all the best things about being single are amplified.”

A spokesperson for Bumble, the female-led dating app, told the Irish Independent that while their usage is on par with typical user behaviour, but that the virus has become a talking point.

“We have seen users begin to mention COVID-19 and Coronavirus more and more in their profile,” the spokesperson said. “Now more than ever, it is about staying connected in the virtual world.”

Hayley Quinn, the relationship expert with Match Group (the parent company of Match.com, Tinder, PlentyOfFish and Hinge) said quarantine has sparked a return to more traditional values which places compatibility above all else.

“Usually in times of crises, we feel more of a need to connect with another; but we need to find another way to access that while observing social distancing in this particular case,” she explains.

“It’s removing that ability to expedite the dating process whether that’s an in-person or ‘hook up’ scenario. People who are looking for committed relationships stand a better chance going through the process of getting to know someone first.

“Without being able to meet someone in real life, it forces you to focus on communication, which can actually be a positive. Maybe we’ll change our value system over how we’re choosing to move forward with relationships. Similar rules apply when you’re not dating during coronavirus!”

Ms Quinn recommends measured communications between parties and not 24/7 messages over WhatsApp throughout the increasingly long days.

“Schedule a video call for a more memorable connection. I’ve heard of people making the same meal, drinking the same drinks and playing charades; so, it’s almost like they’re together,” she says.

“When this ends, we’re in for a big social change all around and dating will be one area of our lives that’s reflected as part of that. We will have developed new habits and behaviours and place new value on things we undervalued in the past, like spending time with close friends and immediate family.

“We will also find people becoming more self-sufficient and humbler. We’re not going to forget this period of our lives and immediately revert.

“Traditional values could be making a comeback.”

Her departing words of wisdom? “No matter how bored you are, don’t text your ex."

