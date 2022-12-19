| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is cheating the key to a healthy relationship?

As ‘The White Lotus’ comes to a close, Olivia Petter examines one of its central questions: whether infidelity can ever improve a relationship

For most couples, cheating is the ultimate deal-breaker. Expand

Close

For most couples, cheating is the ultimate deal-breaker.

For most couples, cheating is the ultimate deal-breaker.

For most couples, cheating is the ultimate deal-breaker.

Olivia Petter

Of all the ways to improve a relationship, infidelity isn’t exactly top of the list. Celebrities have been cancelled for it. Beyoncé wrote an entire album about it. It’s even one of the Ten Commandments, for Christ’s sake. And yet, in the second season of The White Lotus, the key to saving the show’s most troubled relationship is apparently the greatest romantic sin of them all: cheating.

In Mike White’s award-winning eat-the-rich satire – about wealthy holidaymakers at a sun-soaked luxury hotel in Sicily – cheating seemed to solve all of the marriage problems between smug, newly rich intellectuals Harper and Ethan, played by Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe. By contrast, the couple they’re holidaying with – Ethan’s high-on-testosterone college friend Cameron (Theo James) and his Ted Lasso-loving wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) – are all over each other, one nauseatingly effusive affirmation at a time.

Most Watched

Privacy